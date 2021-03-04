In Corona times, postal voting could also become even more popular in the state election of Rhineland-Palatinate. There are a few facts that voters should know about this.

Mainz – When the 2021 state elections take place in Rhineland-Palatinate on March 14th, nobody has to leave the house. All voters can make their crosses beforehand if they want to. In principle, anyone entitled to vote can apply for postal voting. This is purely a matter of form and does not require any justification. But it is important that you meet all deadlines.

Due to the ongoing corona pandemic, it is to be expected that postal votes will also be used somewhat more frequently in the RLP state elections than in previous years.

How does the application for postal voting work in Rhineland-Palatinate?

The postal vote for the state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate is organized at the municipal level. Voters therefore always find the responsible electoral office in their own municipality. Where to turn is explained, among other things, by the voting notification that is sent to all eligible voters.

You will also find the application for a voting slip on your voting notification. This is basically nothing more than a request for a postal vote. However, you can also submit the application directly to the electoral office and then vote at the office – without a letter. If you return the completed form from the voting notification, you will receive your postal voting documents in the mail. But there is also a written Application without this form. Once you have ticked the ballot for the RLP state election and followed all the instructions in the documents, send your voting letter back by post. The election letter is postage-free and already provided with the correct address.

What are the deadlines for postal votes in the 2021 state elections in Rhineland-Palatinate?

The final deadline for the application for postal voting is in Rhineland-Palatinate on the March 12 at 6 p.m. set. That is the Friday immediately before election Sunday. If you apply for the ballot so late, you should fill out the ballot at the electoral office, as it can otherwise be difficult to send it by post. Only election letters are counted that on March 14th until 6 p.m. in the mailbox lie. The last delivery of the post takes place on Saturday. If you still have the election letter at home, you can only drop it in at the address given in the municipality.

Does postal voting differ from normal voting?

When it comes to how to make the crosses, everything is like the polling station. The ballot papers look the same and are counted exactly the same at the end. For the voters, the main question is: Do I want to make my final voting decision on March 14th or do I know early enough to cast my vote by postal vote?

If you are unsure which party fits your own ideas, you will find help at Wahl-O-Mat Rheinland-Pfalz 2021. (rm)