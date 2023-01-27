There police post it is a fundamental body with regard to computer crimes, a sort of special state police that deals precisely with this specific branch of security and crime. Today we really want to tell you about one of his recent operations which apparently involves a huge number of bogus e-commerce sites. of fraud to thousands of people!

Postal police against bogus e-commerce

There are really many fake sites on the web but when we talk about a network of over 13,000 e-commerce sites, the situation certainly becomes more serious. After all, it could happen that you go looking for some product online and maybe, driven by interesting offers, you come across some little-known even if apparently reliable sites. And then find yourself in no time at all with a nice scam.

After all we are talking about a very large network that the postal police are trying to suppress right now. The modus operandi is simple: the stores are obviously very well made and similar to original and reliable sites, and offer branded or high quality products at discounted prices, to say the least. It goes without saying, however, that one lets oneself be attracted by these paltry sums, one ends up spending money without ever receiving anything at home, and what’s more own data thus end up in the hands of ill-intentioned.

The operation is still ongoing and the authorities have not released very specific details, however we know that the postal police have started to close shops that offered luxury products from Italian brands such as Armani, Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and so on. away, as well as the classic international brands such as Nike, Adidas etc.

Yarix also participates in the investigationan Italian cybersecurity company, which revealed how the organization’s servers were very well hidden in “a global network of datacenters, connected on different networks, to facilitate the distribution of online content”. Since this is such a large network, it is probable that in the future the investigations will also be carried out in collaboration with the authorities of other European countries and the United States. Obviously we will keep you updated on the news and for the moment we recommend you to be very careful and not to buy from unknown sites!