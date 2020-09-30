India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Today is the last date to apply for 5222 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Odisha Postal Circle and Tamil Nadu Postal Circle under the Indian Postal Department. Interested candidates who have not yet applied, have their last chance today. There are to be 2060 recruitments in Odisha Postal Circle and 3162 in Tamil Nadu Odisha Postal Circle. The notification of recruitment of two circles has come out separately, whose links are given below. 10th pass candidates can apply for these posts. Interested candidates appost.in/gdsonline or

One can apply online by visiting indiapost.gov.in. There will be no written examination. The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of merit. Merit will be made on the basis of marks in 10th. If a candidate has higher qualification, it will not matter. Only 10th marks will form the basis of selection. Under this recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak, the post of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster, Dak Sevak will be filled.

Age Range

– Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years.

In the maximum age limit, the SC will be given five years, OBC class three years and the disabled 10 years.

Educational Qualifications

– Passed class X from recognized school board of education. Maths, vernacular and English as a compulsory subject in 10th standard. Candidates should have passed in these three subjects.

– Candidates having more qualification than mandatory educational qualification will not get any kind of preference.

Must have knowledge of local language.

Technical ability

60 days Basic Computer Training Certificate from the recognized school education board.

– Candidates who have studied computer as a subject in class X or XII or higher will be exempted from the Basic Computer Information Certificate.

Pay Scale (By Post)

– Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500 for GDS BPM.

– Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for GDS ABPM / Postal Servant.

Selection Process

– Based on the online submission applications of the candidates, the merit list will be prepared and selected.

– Candidates having higher educational qualification will not get any kind of priority. The final selection will be based on the marks obtained in 10th standard.

Other necessary conditions for getting the post

Residence: For the candidates who are finally selected for the posts, it will be necessary to submit proof of staying in the village of the respective branch post office within one month of selection.

Source of Income: Candidates selected for the posts must provide proof that they have another source of income. That is, he is not dependent only on the salary he gets from the postal department for his livelihood. This proof has to be given within 30 days of selection.

Selection of location for branch post office: The candidates selected for the post of GDS BPM will have to ensure availability of space for operation of post office in the village earmarked for branch post office. This work has to be done within 30 days of selection.