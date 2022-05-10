PostNL’s postal workers will receive a total of 8 percent more wages over two years. That is what the unions have agreed with the postal company.
Half of the increase will be paid retroactively from 1 January this year. The other half will come early next year.
In addition, postal workers receive a bicycle allowance if they use their own bicycle for work. Even if they have an electric bicycle, they receive a fee to charge it at home.
The collective labor agreement applies to approximately 17,000 postal deliverers and will run until the end of 2023.
