Residents of Raalte who do not receive their parcel today: don’t be angry! There is a good chance that it has to do with an unfortunate incident on the N35. There, a PostNL van spontaneously caught fire. There were no injuries, but some packages did not make it.

The fire started in the engine compartment of the bus shortly before 8:30 am. The driver, a young man, was able to save himself and was not injured. The fire brigade was quickly on the spot to extinguish the fire and the packages were removed from the bus as quickly as possible.

Unfortunately, some of the packages had already been burned, blackened or affected by the smoke.

Traffic was seriously affected by the incident, which happened at the intersection with the Ommerweg (N348). It was diverted via Raalte Noord.