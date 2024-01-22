The announcement was accompanied by a gameplay trailer full of action, bullets and madness, just enough to get a taste of what the game has to offer.

Running With Scissors has announced the Nintendo Switch version of Postal: Brain Damaged with launch scheduled for February 2, 2024 . It will be sold exclusively in digital format at the price of $24.99 .

An old fashioned shooter

For those who don't know, Postal: Brain Damaged is a spin-off of the Running With Scissors Postal series, made by Hyperstrange and CreativeForgeGames. Jokingly referred to as a “boomer-shooter“, the game is inspired by classic FPS such as Doom and Quake, thus presenting retro-inspired graphics and a level structure in which players must make their way through hordes of enemies with guns blazing.

The game takes place in the dream world of Dude, the protagonist of the Postal series, a pretext that allowed the developers to create deliberately extravagant guns, such as the Super Hooker Shotgun, with unique alternative fire modes.

Postal: Brain Damaged was originally released on Steam and GOG on June 9, 2022, and later on PS5 and PS4 on October 25, 2023.