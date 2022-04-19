Postal 4: No Regerts is receiving some ultra bad reviewsbut the developers do not seem worried and, indeed, they are laughing heartilyciting them openly on social networks, as if they were expecting them.

Running With Scissors: “The reviews have arrived! Spank us … spank us harder !!!“

As you can see, IGN.com gave the game 2/10, while Gamespot dropped to 1/10. What is not liked are the tones, similar to those of the second episode. However, the other newspapers that have reviewed it also did not like the game, as you can see in the table below which shows some of them:

Hardcore Gamer – 3/5

Shacknews – 4/10

COGconnected – 40/100

IGN – 2/10

GameSpot – 1/10

Our review was also very critical of Postal 4: No Regerts.

That said, it is fair to point out that the user reviews are of a completely different tone. The game has 85% positive ratings on Steam, a sign that the 90s teen humor of dirty toilets, free urine and massacres, as well as testicular men and rocket cats, is still gripping the public.