Developer Running With Scissors announced the release date officer of Postal 4: No Regerts for PC: April 20, 2022. On that day, the game will roll out of Early Access, where it has been since 2019, and will be available on Steam, GoG and Green Man Gaming.

Nostalgics of the Postal Dude will surely be thrilled. Let’s see the accompanying trailer of the announcement:

Version 1.0 of Postal 4: No Regerts will arrive alongside a lot of new content, including the Pick-Yer-Dude option for the voice of the hero, which sees Rick Hunter and Corey Cruise alongside Jon St. John (Duke Nukem’s voice actor 3D). Also there will be new maps, improved graphics, new radio stations and much more.

Running With Scissors also announced that post-launch support will last for years, like that of Postal 2. Let’s read the official description of the game for more details:

Multi years have passed since the events that devastated the once proud city called Paradise. The only two to emerge unscathed from the cataclysm, the hapless ordinary man known as the POSTAL Dude and his faithful companion Champ, drive aimlessly into the scorching Arizona desert in search of a new place to call home. After a stop at a gas station ends up stealing their car, trailer and the rest of their earthly possessions, all that appears to remain at the POSTAL Dude is his canine companion and his dressing gown, and neither is particularly scented. . However, on the horizon, the duo glimpses an unknown and dazzling city calling them. What unspeakable perspectives lie within? Fame? Fortune? Maybe a bidet or two? Edensin awaits you.

POSTAL 4: No Regerts is a satirical and comically scandalous non-linear first-person shooter and the long-awaited sequel to what has been fondly dubbed “The Worst Game Ever”, POSTAL 2! (There is no known existence of a third game.)

Main features

Non-linear, sandbox, open-world gameplay – take on your daily set of Commissions in a non-linear way! Look for optional Side Missions for more rewards! Or ignore all of that and cause general pandemonium to your heart’s content!

Jon St. John, industry veteran and legendary voice of Duke Nukem, as the POSTAL Dude! A brand new city to explore: discover Edensin and uncover the dark secrets of this gambling city! Visit the local penitentiary, but don’t become a permanent guest! Meet the mysterious and exotic inhabitants of the Mexican border! Lead the herds in the Western Ghost Town! Hit the streets in style in your stylish Mobility Scooter! Test your luck in the casinos on the Zag, all under the watchful eye of the monolithic ERC Tower!

Pacifist or Aggressive: Enjoy maximum freedom in choosing your play style! New ammo types and other tools to support more peaceful (or at least non-lethal) confrontations, but violence is always an option!

Exaggerated Arsenal: Series classics such as the iconic Shovel, Petrol Tank and the famous Machete boomerang are back! Brand new weapons like the AK, Ingram and Stick Tazer! Set traps and unleash feathered chaos with the new Pigeon Mina! Use your creativity with the unique liquid ammo types for Spurt’n’Squirt: fill it with water to put out fires, gasoline to create a makeshift flamethrower or urine to shower Edensin residents!

Powerful Upgrades: Add that familiar POSTAL flair to your weapons with upgrades like the classic Cat Silencer, Catnip that slows down time, and the Energy Drink for two firearms at a time! Strengthen your fists, foot and urethra with a dose of Vitamin X, including testicular atrophy!

Great interactivity – feed stray dogs and gather canine armies to do your dirty work! Grab and carry around items to stack them and reach new areas or just throw them at others to annoy them! For the first time in the series, use and flush the toilet!

