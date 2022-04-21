The saga is back these days with the release of version 1.0 of the satirical shooter Postal 4.

Free game! From GOG they give us the opportunity to add to our library without paying a single euro one of those titles with the “cult video game” label, although that does not prevent it from also being one of the proposals most battered by critics and the public. We are talking about Postal 2, a very naughty shooter that is almost 20 years old and its authors do not hesitate to refer to it affectionately as “worst game ever”.

CDPR store users have a day and a half to claim possession of the adventure, so don’t think about it too much and go to the store to find out why this action-shooter title arouses so many feelings in those who play it.

Meanwhile, you can read a special of 8 video games that forced you to do things you didn’t want to do where we mention a controversial moment from Postal 2.

The Postal saga is quite topical these days. And it is that those responsible, Running With Scissorshave just released version 1.0 of Postal 4: No Regerts, promising once again a crazy, satirical and scandalous shooter that, for now, has had a positive reception in its Steam Early Access.

