Postal 2 in these hours it is free on GOG to celebrate the early access release of the fourth installment of the irreverent and ultra-violent Running with Scissors series. If you are interested we suggest you take advantage of it as soon as possible: the initiative will be valid only until 11:30 pm Italian on Friday 22 April 2022.

You can redeem Postal 2 for free by clicking on the relevant banner on the GOG homepage, which you can reach to this address, after logging in. Once done, the game will be added to your library forever, with no limitations whatsoever, just as if you had purchased it.

The version of Postal 2 as a gift from GOG includes the base game, the first two expansions, as well as a host of extras including HD wallpaper, avatars, a comic book, the Music to Go POSTAL By album and ringtones. And if that’s not enough, know that Postal: Classic and Uncut is also free on GOG for an indefinite period of time and you can redeem it from here.

For those unfamiliar with it, Postal is a series that makes violence and chaos its strong points. Recently, the new Postal 4 chapter: No Regerts came out of Early Access and can be purchased on GOG with a 20% discount. Also, if you haven’t done it yet, we suggest you read our review.