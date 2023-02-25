Yesterday, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, attended the reception hosted by the Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the country, Jamal Muhammad Al-Ghunaim, on the occasion of the 62nd National Day of the sisterly State of Kuwait.

The ceremony included the Emirates Post Group announcing the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp, bearing the slogan “The Emirates Loves Kuwait”, and decorated with the flags of the two countries and their most prominent urban landmarks.

The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, in coordination with its partners at Abu Dhabi International Airport, celebrated the National Day of sisterly Kuwait, which falls on February 25, in an expression of the depth of fraternal feelings that unite the UAE, Kuwait and their two brotherly peoples.

Abu Dhabi Airport customs officials welcomed travelers arriving from Kuwait on flights with gifts, as an expression of feelings of love and pride for the brothers in Kuwait.

The Dubai Educational Zone organized an event under the slogan “Glory and Pride” to express feelings of love, appreciation, belonging and a common destiny, in which the district director, Ghaya Sultan Al Muhairi, and a number of district officials and employees, and customers participated.

The celebration included a number of entertainment activities, including writing expressive congratulatory messages on the screens of the Customer Happiness Center in the region, in addition to receiving customers with flowers, sweets and Arabic coffee.

The Archive and the National Library organized an exhibition of historical photographs, which reflect the sincere fraternal relations between the Emirati and Kuwaiti peoples. The exhibition received the attention of well-wishers during the reception held by the Kuwaiti Embassy in Abu Dhabi, on the occasion of the sisterly State of Kuwait’s celebrations of the 62nd National Day and the 32nd Liberation Day.

The photos that the Archives exhibition and the National Library celebrated, participating in the embassy ceremony, documented meetings that brought together the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, with the princes and leaders of Kuwait.

These meetings had a positive and constructive impact on the consolidation of fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, and building bridges of joint cooperation in various fields.

The Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the country, Jamal Muhammad Al-Ghunaim, expressed his happiness with the participation of the archive and the National Library, and stressed that this participation expresses the depth of fraternal relations, and the efforts of the two rational leaderships in the two brotherly countries, in order to develop historical relations that were built on full understanding, and what these relations are witnessing. From prosperity thanks to the wise guidance of the wise leadership in both countries.

Al-Ghunaim praised the role played by the Archives and the National Library in strengthening the fraternal and strategic relations between the two countries, which have become a model in terms of their strength and integration, and they give rise to optimism about a future that bears further development for the benefit of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.