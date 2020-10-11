Midfield strategist Marko Grujic made a good impression on his two-year stint in the Bundesliga. After leaving the Hertha back to his home club Liverpool returned, he has now been loaned to FC Porto for a year – although the Bundesliga also offered several options.
Grujic joined Liverpool in 2016, but has been awarded repeatedly since then. From 2018 to 2020 he was allowed to draw attention to himself at Hertha BSC and did so until last year’s Chaos Club almost dismantled itself. Grujic’s loan ended in the summer, but despite his contract there he is not in demand with Jürgen Klopp until 2023 – so he is now going to Portugal for a year.
It should be obvious that, after his personal experiences with Hertha last year, the Serb had little desire to stay in the German capital. But with Werder Bremen and Borussia Mönchengladbach there were also two other interested parties from the Bundesliga. For various reasons, however, it did not work with one engagement.
Opposite the Serbian newspaper Alo! (via Sport1.de) the 24-year-old chatted from the sewing box. Werder should therefore simply not have the necessary funds to raise Grujic’s salary and any rental fee. In addition, Grujic is said to have “seen no perspective” even in Bremen.
The Gladbachers are also said to have asked Grujic whether he could imagine a change. According to Grujic, Borussia was “a realistic option”, but in the end the deal failed because of Denis Zakaria. Because the two Gladbach players Valentino Lazaro and Breel Embolo “raved about coach Marco Rose. But the transfer did not take place, which was also due to the fact that they did not sell the currently injured Zakaria,” said Grujic openly.
Nevertheless, it cannot be ruled out that the Serb may become an issue again in Gladbach in summer 2021. His loan to FC Porto then ends and Borussia could then surrender a fit Zakaria for a decent sum. For Grujic, one thing is certain: “I believe that one day I will work with Rose”, the Gladbach coach seems to have made a good impression on Grujic.
