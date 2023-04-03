The Antitrust fined four companies, Vodafone, Wind, Telecom and Fastweb, for a total of 1 million euros for post-withdrawal billing. According to the Authority, the telephone operators have implemented unfair practices in the management of terminations of fixed and mobile telephone users.

The Antitrust Authority fined the companies Vodafone SpA for 400 thousand euros, Wind Tre SpA for 300 thousand euros, Telecom SpA for 200 thousand euros and Fastweb SpA for 100 thousand euros. The Antitrust investigations made it possible to ascertain the illegitimate behavior of the four telephone operators in the management of terminations of fixed and mobile telephone users, even in the hypothesis of migration to another operator.

In particular, critical issues arose in the management of internal procedures for termination of utilities, which gave rise – starting at least from January 2020 – to situations of post-withdrawal billing or, in the event of migration, double billing by the user , which was unlawfully requested to pay the invoices of both the new and the previous operator.

According to the Authority, the unlawful continuation of invoicing – after the request for termination of the service – is attributable to anomalies and technical misalignments between the IT management systems of the internal process of each company, with respect to which the same, albeit to different extents have not adopted effective control mechanisms and timely intervention.

The four telephone companies have been warned against continuing to implement the unfair practice and must inform the Authority within 90 days of the initiatives taken to this end.