Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a televised speech on Wednesday (Dec 13, 2023) that any post-war agreement for the Gaza Strip without the presence of the extremist group is an “illusion”. Israel says the destruction of Hamas is the objective of its troops' incursion into the region. “We are open to discussing any ideas or initiatives that could put an end to aggression [israelense] and open the door to putting the Palestinian house in order, both in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip”, said Haniyeh, quoted by BBC.