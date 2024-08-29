With the end of the summer vacation or holiday, everyone returns to work or study, but many people complain of entering a bad psychological state, filled with distress and sadness, which psychiatrists have metaphorically called “post-vacation depression,” confirming that its symptoms affect a large number of segments of society seasonally.

It may last for a few days, or it may last longer, depending on each person’s ability to overcome it.

Specialist doctors confirmed that psychiatric clinics witness an increase in the number of patients during this period of each year (from the end of August until mid-September), who suffer from symptoms of “post-holiday depression” and enter a state of sadness, insomnia, and psychological instability.

Psychiatric consultant Dr. Mayada Abdullah Banajah confirmed that what is known as “post-vacation depression” is a type of seasonal symptom, usually associated with a sudden change in lifestyle, especially after spending a vacation full of luxury and enjoyable time, after which the person returns to a different lifestyle, characterized by increased pressures, whether in the work or study environment.

She explained that “the sudden change in lifestyle, which usually occurs during this period of every year, exposes many people to pressure, and some of them enter a state of depression that requires treatment, noting that this condition affects mentally healthy people, and they are mostly able to overcome it, but at the same time it affects others who have other psychological symptoms, causing them to relapse.”

She said she receives many patients suffering from symptoms of “post-holiday depression” during these days.

She said: “These symptoms are not limited to a specific age group or gender, and their severity and nature vary according to each person’s ability to endure and the risk factors that some of them may have.”

In turn, psychiatric consultant Dr. Talat Matar confirmed that describing the symptoms that some people experience after returning from their vacation as depression is exaggerated and unscientific, pointing out that while some people feel bad psychological symptoms when they return to work or school, there are others who feel very happy when they return, and this depends on how each person spends their vacation and the effect that has on their psyche.

He explained that “many school students are happy to return to meet their friends and return to their normal lives. There are employees who return with full energy and a desire for productivity, and all of this depends primarily on the work or study environment. If it is bad, the symptoms will be negative, and if it is healthy, it will be attractive and comfortable for its owners.”

Psychiatric consultant Dr. Muhammad Bardi said that psychiatric clinics witness an increase in patients during this period of each year, including employees and students suffering from symptoms known as “post-vacation depression.”

He explained that the most prominent symptoms that affect this category of patients are a decrease in the ability to give, a decline in effectiveness, a feeling of loss of energy, extreme sadness, distress, and a lack of desire to go to work or school.

He said that the symptoms last for about two weeks or more, depending on the person’s ability to overcome them.

He stated that those who suffer from “post-vacation depression” are divided into two categories: the first can overcome it within a short period, after receiving psychological support, and the other needs intensive therapy sessions to help them overcome it, and this category usually has genetic causes.

He identified a recipe that would enable those who feel symptoms of seasonal depression to overcome them easily, which is the need for all individuals and groups of society to have a degree of culture and knowledge about these symptoms, and that being afflicted with them during the same period of each year is normal, and the need to adhere to a healthy lifestyle through good sleep and healthy nutrition, to resist any negative thoughts that may control a person, and the need to see a specialist doctor, obtain appropriate advice, and undergo sessions and medications if necessary.

Back to routine

In contrast to the “post-vacation blues,” there are people who actually enjoy returning to work, because it provides them with routine, predictability, and familiarity.

So, although we crave change, our brain actually prefers consistency, and tries to restore stability whenever our normal routine is threatened.