On Friday, August 4, 2020, it will go down in history, not only for Barcelona, ​​but also for world football. Lionel Messi’s announcement that he is staying at least one more season has “shaken” the globe. But, as if that were not enough, Post United anticipates the signing of Memphis Depay by the Barça club. In addition, they give the figures that will pay 25 million euros to Olympique de Lyon for the services of the Dutch.

It is no news that the arrival of Ronald Koeman to the Barça bench was going to involve the signing of a compatriot of his. Also, Depay is one of those players who has grown exponentially with him as the Netherlands coach. Something that, in the end, also moved to what has been his club until now, Olympique de Lyon, with whom he reached the semifinals of the last edition of the Champions League.

Depay arrives at Barcelona at the express request of Koeman, not only because of his knowledge about him, but also because of the enormous versatility of the Dutch footballer. He can act all over the attack front, both as a winger on both sides, as a playmaker or second striker, or even as a false ‘9’. Precisely, this last zone can get to “step on” it a lot in the event that Luis Suárez ends up leaving the Barça club.