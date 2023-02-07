The disorder may result due to a family history of a mental illness such as anxiety or depression, and the disorder may result directly or after a period that may range from weeks to years since the occurrence of a traumatic situation or similar trauma.

In many cases, trauma occurs as a result of the loss of close individuals, and the common factors in all of these cases is the feeling of fear and panic, and the lack of knowledge of how to act properly in such situations.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, the psychological consultant, Dr. Nader Yaghi, said: “With regard to earthquakes, the trauma is collective, and the victims must be cared for sensitively, as the shock may recur because the earthquake may strike again.”

And he continued: “After that, we must live with the loss, and how can we live normally and return to normal life after the disaster.”