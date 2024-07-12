Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nail

Russia’s war in Ukraine is claiming many victims on both sides – and can traumatize the soldiers. An unpleasant truth for the Kremlin.

Moscow – Over the past two and a half years, Russia has sent hundreds of thousands of men into battle. Ukraine War For many Russian soldiers, life consists of endless months under fire, surrounded by the corpses of their comrades. Survival rates are low, and many suffer psychological problems afterward. Despite this, the Kremlin still needs to recruit new soldiers; current estimates suggest that between 25,000 and 30,000 are recruited each month. As a result, it is taboo in the country to talk about the increase in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Instead, Russian psychologists have started using the term “post-traumatic growth” to tout the supposedly positive effects of the war.

This is according to a recent report by Lyudi Baikala (People of Baikal), a banned anti-war website based in Siberia. “War not only traumatizes people, it also heals them,” Vasily Langovoy, a Russian psychologist, is quoted in the publication as saying. He spent ten minutes listing “positive personal changes” that he says soldiers can experience after a combat deployment: determination, better performance at work, faster reaction times, control over their fears, increased sexual desire for their wives, and more. All of these changes, he said, are proof that some military personnel experience “post-traumatic growth” and not PTSD.

Psychologists in Russia downplay the consequences of the Ukraine war – after all, Putin needs new soldiers

Langovoy is apparently not alone in these views. Mikhail Reshetnikov, another psychologist, has urged people to focus on “positive” examples of former Russian soldiers. And anyway, the dangers of trauma on the battlefield are greatly exaggerated. “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” he added – a statement that Tatiana Uryvchikova, a psychologist from Moscow, also agreed with. “Stress can cause a person to either break down or turn to steel,” she said. You “never know which of the two will be the case.”

For Russian President Vladimir Putin, mental illnesses after the war are rather inconvenient – after all, he needs new soldiers for the war in Ukraine. © imago stock&people

According to Uryvchikova, the wives of many soldiers even said that “their husbands returned from the front more heroic and responsible and began to show their best masculine qualities.” The psychologist Langovoy did at least acknowledge that it can be difficult for the relatives of some soldiers to adjust to their “positive” transformation after returning from the war. Nevertheless, not all changes should be labeled as an illness. If, for example, a returning soldier no longer tolerates his wife “wearing the trousers in the family” and “taking away her power,” that does not have to be a bad thing. He has then “grown as a person” and “become resilient.”

War returnees pose a risk for Putin’s Russia – War in Ukraine leaves deep wounds

Speaking to the independent Russian newspaper New York Times “Anastasia”, the wife of a returning soldier, tells what such a return can look like. At first she was looking forward to returning, but then she quickly noticed that the three-month deployment in the Ukraine war had changed her husband. He constantly had nightmares and reacted aggressively when he heard fireworks, thunder or the anti-hail rockets over the nearby farmland. Misunderstandings suddenly escalated into arguments. He started shouting, only to then remind himself that his wife was “not an enemy on the battlefield”. He often didn’t apologize for his behavior until late.

What is post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)? Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a mental illnesswhich after the Experiencing or observing an extremely stressful or traumatic event These include experiences of war, natural disasters, serious accidents, physical or sexual violence, and terrorist attacks. The Symptoms Symptoms of PTSD can vary and typically include four main categories: Reliving: Flashbacks (the feeling of reliving the traumatic event); nightmares; intense emotional or physical reactions to memories of the trauma

Avoidance: Avoiding places, people or activities that remind you of the trauma; avoiding talking or thinking about the traumatic event

Negative changes in thinking and mood: Negative thoughts about self or others; feeling alienated or isolated; difficulty experiencing positive emotions; memory lapses related to the traumatic event

Changes in arousal and reactivity: Irritability or outbursts of anger; excessive alertness (hypervigilance); difficulty concentrating; sleep disturbances

In Vladimir Putin’s Russia, the war returnees have now become a risk for the entire society. According to the Russian-language online magazine Verstka People who were at the front in the Ukraine war committed at least 190 serious crimes in their homeland – including 55 murders. Most of them were drunk while doing so. Afterwards they complained about uncontrollable outbursts of violence. Often those affected realize too late that something is wrong. “When you are at war, you think that everything is fine. But then you return to civilian life and realize how different it is. Over time you realize that you have changed inside,” said a contract soldier to the German Wave.

100,000 Russian soldiers suffer from PTSD due to Ukraine war – But Putin has to compensate for high losses

According to the Russian Ministry of Health, 11,000 Russian servicemen who took part in the war against Ukraine and their family members sought psychological help within six months in 2023. However, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has admitted that only 15 percent of those affected received treatment in 2023. The number of those who do not seek help is apparently even higher. According to a report by the British Ministry of Defense, at least 100,000 Russian soldiers were suffering from PTSD as early as October 2023. the former Major General of Russia, Ivan Popovhad drawn attention to the problem. He has since been fired.

In addition, doctors in Russia are now apparently trying to downplay the problem. It is striking how many psychologists have changed their opinion on PTSD, according to the British newspaper The TimesThis suggests that they were pressured by the authorities to take pro-war positions. Fyodor Konkov, a Russian clinical psychologist who has lived in the United States for many years, described the term “post-traumatic growth” to the newspaper as propaganda. Russian psychologists must “now say that there will not be a large number of military personnel with post-traumatic disorders” – no matter how much “this contradicts the world experience,” said Konkov. (tpn)