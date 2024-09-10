The two were at Bolsonaro and Malafaia’s event on Paulista Avenue; Marçal got into a conflict and Nunes had a discreet participation

The former coach and businessman Pablo Marcal (PRTB), candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, it won 97,227 followers in your reserve profile on Instagram after the September 7th demonstration on Paulista Avenue. As of 10:30 am on Monday (September 9, 2024), it had 4,402,242 followers on the social network, according to a survey carried out by Poder360.

Marçal has been using a backup account since his official profiles were banned by order of the TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo), on August 24. The PRTB candidate is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of economic power and improper use of the media.

On the other hand, the current mayor and candidate for re-election Ricardo Nunes (MDB) lost 2,025 followers in your profile after to participate of the act. It was the only one among the main ones competitors to register a fall.

The number of followers of the mayor on Instagram has been growing steadily since August 31st until the morning of the event, when it totaled 1,000,381. However, on Sunday (September 8th), Nunes lost 1,100 followers, and on Monday (September 9th), he lost 2,025 followers. He now has 998,356 followers in total.

Other candidates also showed growth, although on a smaller scale. Guilherme Boulos (Psol) gained 1,869 followers; Tabata Amaral (PSB) registered an increase of 2,114 new followers.



The economist Marina Helena (New) lost 18,996 followers in your profile after the act of September 7th, but the numbers grew again on Monday (September 9th). In the end, the candidate’s positive balance was 2,479 more followers, totaling 335,617.

The presenter Jose Luis Datena (PSDB), in turn, remained stable on his profile, with a discreet increase of 42 followers in the period.

PARTICIPATION OF POLITICIANS IN ACTS

On Saturday (7.set), Bolsonarist congressmen asked for the impeachment by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), demanded amnesty for those arrested on January 8th and came out in defense of businessman Elon Musk during an act called on Paulista Avenue, in São Paulo. According to a survey by Poder360the event was attended by around 58,000 people.

Marçal attended the event at the end. According to his advisors, he was prevented to get on the electric trio where the former president was Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The former Chief Executive said that Marçal tried to take advantage of the act for his campaign. The organizer of the demonstration, Pastor Silas Malafaia, he said that the businessman “is a liar” and went to the act to do “courteous” for social networks.

On Sunday night (8.set), Marçal signaled that is not “time to go up” of Bolsonaro. The businessman even used biblical characters to compare his relationship with the former president: “David needs to be patient for Saul’s reign to come to an end”. The discussion resulted in a stir on the former coach’s social media.

Nunes has already participated discreetly during the demonstration and did not make a speech. The mayor’s office told the Poder360 that he got on the electric trio next to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), from the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), and his vice-presidential candidate, Colonel Mello Araujo (PL).

The mayor’s timid participation comes at a time when he expects more explicit support from Bolsonaro for his candidacy. Marçal’s advance in the race for Mayor of São Paulo divides the former president’s supporters.

On September 7, Tabata visited Largo do Japonês, in the Cachoeirinha neighborhood, in the Casa Verde region. Boulos held a demonstration in Heliópolis with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand the federal deputy Luiza Erundina (Psol-SP). DThen, the candidate went to the Book Biennial.

On the day, economist Maria Helena also went to the event on Paulista and was beside of party politicians, such as the deputy Marcel van Hattem (RS), the former deputy Deltan Dallagnol and the governor of Minas Gerais Romeo Zema.

This report was produced by journalism intern Lorranne Miranda under the supervision of Deputy Editorial Secretary Sabrina Freire.

Information in this report was previously published by Driveexclusively. The newsletter is produced for subscribers by the team of journalists at Poder360. Learn more about Drive here and find out how to receive all the main information about power and politics in advance.

