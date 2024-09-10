Post Sangiuliano, Meloni changes strategy for her safety: police out, she only wants her escort

The consequences of the case Sangiuliano-Boccia they arrive at Chigi Palace. Georgia Melons fears conspiracies and leaks and for this reason has decided to adopt some unprecedented initiatives. The first order that he gave premier just arrived at her office after the resignation of the former Minister of Culture and the various interviews given by the former lover Bowl– according to what La Stampa has learned – was peremptory: remove the police from the space adjacent to the office of the Prime Ministeron the first floor. Meloni has decided to do without the security device that is guaranteed by the inspectorate permanently on duty in the government building. An absolute first: it had never happened before in the history of the Republic that a prime minister asked to do without the plainclothes officers stationed on the floor to control who enters and exits his office, and in some cases even to accompany guests.

The Prime Minister – according to what La Stampa has learned – claims that trust only your own escort now. She does not want anyone around her door who is not of the strictest and proven trust, like the men who follow her everywhere and, in Italy or abroad, watch over her protection. Yesterday, like every morning, the police officers headed to their assigned post, on the first floor. Shortly after, the superior called them and made them go down. New provisions, nothing else to know. The police can only take note. Yesterday evening the offices were finalizing the service order, which will be valid starting today. A choice that reveals Meloni’s state of mind at this stage. The prime minister is thinking about a super communications consultantwhich should be supported Fazzolariwhich would remain coordinator but more in the guise of political strategist.

The fear of blackmail and to be observed until inside the front door has emerged on several occasions. In the press conference at the beginning of the year he evoked a conspiracy against him, hatched “by those in this nation he thought of dealing the cards“, “businessmen, lobbyists and the like.” Who is she angry with? She is asked. “Don’t make me say more“, is the answer.

Security: Silp, agents removed from the premier plan? “A very serious fact”

“We learned from the press and subsequently verified that the police officers and policemen on duty at the PS Inspectorate of Palazzo Chigi were removed from the floor where the offices of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are located, probably due to a lack of ‘trust’ in them. Meloni would only like an escort on her floor, but she cannot be the one to decide who and how should guarantee her own safety. This is a very serious matter, never before has it happened in these terms in the history of our Republic. An event that has thrown our colleagues into despair, who have always worked with dedication and institutional spirit for the safety of those who have the burden and honour of governing this country”. This was stated by Pietro Colapietro, Secretary General of the union Of police Silp Cgil, despite the denial from Palazzo Chigi. “The PS Palazzo Chigi inspectorate – Colapietro recalls – is a special public safety office with dedicated competence and is responsible for the protection of the Prime Minister and the surveillance of the government headquarters. No prime minister can remove the police or distract them from this service, if there are documented critical issues they must be reported to the competent minister or to the head of the police which can act accordingly, perhaps by re-modulating the use of personnel. Respect for institutions and democracy is fundamental and cannot be questioned. We await answers”.

Meloni’s Press Office: “She has total confidence in the Police”

“The news that new instructions have been given to the police forces present at Palazzo Chigi, in which the Prime Minister has always placed full and total trust, is unfounded. Nothing has changed”. This was stated by the head of the press office of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Fabrizio Alfano, speaking to journalists at Palazzo Chigi, regarding the article by The Press. “The police will therefore remain on the first floor. The security system will not change,” Alfano added. The only change that could have triggered this absurd reconstruction is the fact that the Prime Minister pointed out to the director of the Palazzo Chigi inspectorate to re-evaluate the presence of a police officer assigned exclusively to elevator escorts”.