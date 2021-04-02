Post-registration studies of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be completed by mid-June, after which experts from the Ministry of Health will make a decision on its permanent registration, said Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya Center.

According to him, the observations continue for six months, since it is necessary to monitor the long-term consequences.

“Give us another two or three weeks for this – to sign the report and submit it to the expert institution of the Ministry of Health, and after that, I hope, a decision will be made on permanent registration,” Gintsburg said.RIA News»On Friday, April 2.

He noted that there will be no fundamental changes in the instructions after the end of the tests.

Earlier, on March 30, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that clinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine among children could begin in the next two months.

According to the minister, Russia has a sufficient volume of vaccines against coronavirus, nine productions of different types of drugs have been deployed.

On August 11, the first coronavirus vaccine in Russia and the world was registered. The Sputnik V drug was developed by the specialists of the Gamaleya Center.

According to information published in February by the medical journal The Lancet, according to the results of the third phase of clinical trials of this drug, its effectiveness was 91.6% after analyzing data from more than 19 thousand volunteers, in relation to severe cases of COVID-19 – 100%.