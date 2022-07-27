The procedures began with the date of July 25, 2022, with the organization of a referendum on the new constitution, pending the preparation of an electoral law regulating the work of parties and organizations and the conditions for their financing, provided that the stage ends with holding early parliamentary elections on December 17, 2022.

In the first political stage of Kais Saied’s program, Tunisia’s new constitution passed as a basic legal building block set by the president to focus the July 25 track in anticipation of the new electoral law that will bring the country to the next electoral maturity with new conditions related to the financing and organization of parties.

Observers expect the expected electoral law to provoke the same controversy raised by the draft constitution. Experts also warn that the legal reforms that Said is pursuing must be accompanied by economic and social reforms that Tunisia avoid the remnants of the so-called black decade and the prevailing political corruption and social and economic crises. .

Political activist Ali Al-Falihi said that, after the adoption of the constitution, Tunisia entered a new political phase, and a new electoral law will be built that will break with previous laws that were among the causes of the crisis of governance, with what it created from “party travel” and “the formation of parliamentary blocs according to certain interests and certain financial payments above The Table and Under the Table” and “Determining the Fate of Previous Governments in the Light of the New Formations of Representatives”.

Al-Falihi explained in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the expected electoral law must break with “the old miserable system and establish a new political stability without conflicts between the Presidency of the Republic, Parliament and the government so that there is a unified authority in harmony.”

The political activist noted that the next task in Tunisia will be difficult, as “construction in the midst of a rotten political climate, war and continuous conflict requires a lot of wisdom and the President of the Republic must show a calm speech.”

Al-Falihi added: “The political track must be accompanied by a social treatment of the problems of the segments of the people that led the electoral campaign, most of whom are unemployed and holders of higher degrees, who are anxiously awaiting social and economic benefits that the country needs, ending agricultural production crises, problems of environmental cleanliness, difficulties in the education sector and the frequency of social protests.” .

For his part, the leader of the Baath Party, Suhaib Al-Mazariqi, called for the upcoming political stations from the legal side to be characterized by actual accountability, “for everyone who has tempted himself to attack the people, their wealth, capabilities and sovereignty, and to push Tunisia into foreign axes that destroyed the revolution and the youth, and the product of which was more than 6000 terrorists and a million dropouts in ten years.”

Al-Mazraqi said in statements to “Sky News Arabia” that the presence of more than 250 parties and 20,000 associations in the country requires reviewing the law on parties and associations before passing the legislative elections, in terms of candidates, reviewing their civil registry and reviewing the parties and associations’ finances, whether it is internal funding. or externally.

In an interview with Sky News Arabia, professor of constitutional law al-Saghir al-Zakrawi said that “the first decree that will be adopted after the constitution will be related to the election law and is heading towards dedicating a new method, which is the voting system for individuals in two cycles, after it was approved by the results of the electronic consultation approved by the president, and Saeed from Strongest advocate of the individual suffrage system since 2011.

Al-Zakrawi added that the electoral law should be ready during the month of August and published in the Official Gazette to allow parties to carry out their electoral campaigns and deal with the issue of funding before the legislative elections in December.

The constitutional law professor noted that the most important of the political appointments is the interest in the economy to get the country out of the bottleneck away from the total focus on constitutional issues because all construction can collapse without addressing economic issues, as he put it.

Political analyst Mohamed Bouaoud commented that the next stage has become clear since the president’s speech to his supporters after the referendum day. The Council of Regions and Regions is called according to the new constitution, and all of them are functional authorities whose mission is to set legislation, while the real power is in the hands of the head of state.

In his speech to the site, Bouad expected that the upcoming parliaments will be without a partisan majority for the parties that ruled in the previous periods of the country’s history, and that the majority within them will destroy the young parties and youth associations loyal to the head of state.