No penalty

The post-race mystery involving Max Verstappen, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly and Nico Hulkenberg was resolved with a warning from the race stewardsThe four after the checkered flag were returned to the pits overtaking the cars in front of themnot realizing that formally the Virtual Safety Car regime was still in force introduced following the accident between Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez.

The four were summoned by the stewards and all received the same ‘sentence’, in which it was clearly explained that the simple warning also depends on the fact that In the past, in similar situations, no measures had been taken because the incident had not been noticed. The stewards’ warning, however, concerned the future: any similar situations in future GPs could in fact receive more severe penalties.

The Commissioners’ statement

“The drivers overtook other cars after the checkered flag while the VSC was still in operation, following the accident at Turn 2. The drivers – continues the press release issued by the FIA ​​– It was recalled that, although overtaking after the chequered flag is not unusual, it is prohibited in the event of yellow flags, safety cars or virtual safety car procedures. Although the drivers were aware of the location of the accident, they could not have known whether emergency vehicles or marshals had been sent to the track and therefore had to proceed with caution. The Stewards are aware of the fact that This situation occurred earlier in the season and was not noticed at the time. Therefore, we warn the pilots in question and all other competitors. Further violations may result in significant fines.And“.