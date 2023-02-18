Opposition to the attack with a request for resignation against a city councilor, guilty of having published a carnival image on social media but with an attack on the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. It happens in Recoaro Terme, a famous tourist resort in the province of Vicenza. In recent days, on the Facebook profile of Giovanni Ceola, councilor for civil protection of the Municipality, an image of an allegorical float appeared from which a puppet with the features of the Ukrainian president emerges. In one hand a US flag, in the other that of his country but with a swastika in the center.

The conditional is a must, because that image is no longer there, and would have been removed from the social profile of the council member. However, that was enough for someone from the opposition to notice it, asking for his resignation.

The leader of the opposition in the Council, Stefania Pastore, elected with the Lega and Fdi, defined the post as “vulgar and obscene”, speaking of a “slap in the face” to the pro-Ukraine fundraising underway in the Vicenza municipality. «Can a public administrator – you add yourself on your Facebook profile – ironize in such a vulgar way? He is shameful, he must resign ». In the mountain town, Ceola is well known, and has already been mayor of Recoaro Terme, always with a civic list which includes various political orientations, from the left to the centre-right. The mayor, Armando Cunegato, has also been called into question by the opposition for this, to whom the minority forces have asked to intervene to ask for Ceola’s resignation. But neither the mayor nor the person concerned received any comments or answers.