E.Finally holidays! The relieved call will not be as loud as usual this year. Despite all the easing after the corona lockdown, a feeling of relief does not really want to set in. Last year, people had hoped that the pandemic would be over with the summer. It only really started afterwards. Therefore, today you have to put a question mark rather than an exclamation mark: Holidays?

The time has come in some northern German states. Everyone else can hardly wait. You can’t blame anyone who has spent nine months mainly in their own four walls for longing for faraway places. Tour operators, hoteliers and restaurateurs are recording a lot of bookings after the difficult time. The classic Mediterranean destinations are of course in great demand: Spain, Greece and Turkey. Because vaccination rates are increasing everywhere, the digital vaccination certificate enables mobility, most travel restrictions in Europe no longer apply, quarantine obligations sound like a word from yesterday.

And yet: This year, due to the uncertainty caused by the virus and the more contagious Delta variant, planning is cautious. According to initial estimates, Germans are spending more money on hotels and food than they did in 2019. But the year of the crisis has brought about a feeling of reserve. Vacation in Germany is becoming more popular. On the coasts of the North and Baltic Seas, in the low mountain ranges and in the Alps, it is no longer easy to find hotel rooms for the holidays. You may feel safer between Flensburg and Garmisch than anywhere else. If there are nasty surprises that you have become so used to that they are hardly any more surprises, you are in Germany and quickly back home. People have a heightened sense that life and travel have become vulnerable to crises. It is therefore no wonder that many holidaymakers prefer to make short-term decisions.













The ancient Romans needed a vacation. Feriae were festive days. The vacation times of today’s schoolchildren are also based on high festivals such as Christmas, Easter or Whitsun. Summer vacations are also something like holidays. The right to days off has been guaranteed for half a millennium. In 1521, “business-free days” were listed for the first time in the imperial order of the Holy Roman Empire. The 19th century invented holidays for recreation, initially only for the wealthy. In 1963, the Federal Vacation Act finally stated unequivocally: “Every employee is entitled to paid recreational leave in every calendar year.” In the post-war period, the economic miracle made vacation travel a matter of course, even a kind of natural right. The delimitation of the affluent society since the fifties can be understood literally: one traveled abroad.

Why look into the distance?

When travel was restricted because of the pandemic, some believed the bans would violate human rights. This shows how closely interwoven the idea of ​​freedom is with the idea of ​​limitless freedom of travel. The word vacation (“urloup”) comes from “permission”. In any case, in the Middle Ages, you weren’t allowed to pull away just like that.

Thanks to Corona, Germans now have the opportunity to take a step back. Does it have to be the Maldives? Why look into the distance? There are millions of examples that you don’t have to travel far to relax. Theodor W. Adorno in the Odenwald, the Aldi brothers in the Sauerland, Angela Merkel in the Uckermark, Wolfgang Joop in Bornstedt: They were all grateful for the formative childhood holidays in the German provinces. What would you have wanted in Ibiza?

In times of emerging travel shame, the question of vacation arises anew. Climate change brings limitations. The current protests on Mallorca and Venice against the cruise ships, which are now again clouding the sea, the air and the view, are a wake-up call. When, if not now, should the travel world champions from Germany stop and think about their very own “overtourism”?

“We want to live greenhouse gas-neutral in 2045, we want to operate in a greenhouse gas-neutral manner and be mobile,” said Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) in the debate on the tightened climate protection law that the Bundestag passed on Thursday. “We have to redefine our way of life and our consumption,” said the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change this week. This results in a vacation design of the waiver, even if not even the Greens want to admit that before the general election.

Yes, after working from home and homeschooling, holidays are the order of the day. And it’s good that the mood in Germany is no longer as “moody” as it was in the spring. But where and how we spend our vacation, we have to reconsider. Because the pandemic was just a test run for the restrictions that are yet to come.