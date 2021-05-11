Elizabeth II offered this Tuesday, May 11, the traditional Queen’s Speech at the ceremonial opening of the new session of Parliament, there the British monarch set the legislative priorities of the Government. The speech was the queen’s first major public act since her husband’s death last month.

This Tuesday, May 11, the so-called Queen’s Speech, which sets the priorities of the British Executive, was held in the House of Lords.

When inaugurating the new legislative course, the monarch read from the throne of the Upper House, the program of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which must be debated and voted on by the Commons (Lower House).

Elizabeth II stressed that the conservative government will focus its plans on “the national recovery from the pandemic.”

The queen said that as a result she hopes the Government “to make the United Kingdom stronger, healthier and more prosperous than before.”

“To achieve this, the Government will increase opportunities throughout the United Kingdom, supporting employment, business and economic growth and addressing the impact of the pandemic on public services,” said the monarch.

The queen was accompanied by her eldest son, Charles of England, heir to the throne. © Richard Pohle

In his appearance he also stressed that the Executive “will protect the health of the nation, continuing with the vaccination program and providing additional funding to support the British public health service.”

Boris Johnson proposes reviving reforms hampered by pandemic

In the 18 months since Johnson’s re-election, the political agenda has been overshadowed by the pandemic, but thanks to a successful vaccination program and low-level spread of the virus, the prime minister hopes to rekindle his reforms.

“The crisis has not diminished the government’s ambition or appetite for change at all. We have been given a historic opportunity to turn things around,” Johnson said.

Therefore, the plans to “invest and improve national infrastructures” and other proposals such as transforming connectivity in the rail and bus network with a bill on high-speed trains were included in the text read by the queen.

Labor speak of “lack of ambition”

Much of the Queen’s Speech comprised policies and proposals already outlined, prompting the opposition Labor Party to challenge the Government to turn its “rhetoric into reality.”

“The Conservatives have so far tried to hide their lack of long-term planning,” Labor leader Keir Starmer said in a statement.

“This piecemeal approach is not going to bring about the fundamental change our country needs. Instead, we must see the meat on the bones of a proper and ambitious plan today to deliver the change that people across the country deserve.”

The act was the first official public appearance of the sovereign, 95, after the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, on April 9.

With AP, EFE and Reuters