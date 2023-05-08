Following an Agenda presented by Senator Michaela Biancofiore, group leader of the majority centrists at Palazzo Madama, the Government has undertaken to ensure that the State and its entities strive to equip the high-risk wards of hospitals and other exposed working environments of protective half masks from biological agents, to protect operators and workers who run such risks. Even today that the WHO has declared the Covid-19 pandemic over, there are environments in which masks are vitally important personal protection tools and sometimes, both before and after the pandemic, they have been underestimated not only by users, but above all by security officials and public institutions. These new features use high-performance and lightweight fabrics, which guarantee protection in the event of exposure or potential exposure to biological agents. Furthermore, the lower thickness of the half mask means lower breathing resistance and less effort for the operator. It guarantees an excellent seal to the face even during movements and makes it easier to put on. Finally, the pressure exerted by the elastic bands guarantees maximum comfort on the neck, face and head for a greater feeling of security.

“We need to better protect operators who move in high-risk environments, such as infectious disease, health and military departments that deal with the transport of people infected by often unknown viruses and coming from distant countries, workers in the chemical sectors industries that need to be protected with the most advanced product available on the market. It is precisely these people who are the first to come into contact with those viruses who must be protected, reducing the risks of a new pandemic”. This is what Senator Biancofiore’s Agenda supports, approved just over two weeks ago in the Senate Commission, which paid particular attention to the technical indications aimed at protecting any subject even only from potential exposure to a biological agent capable of infecting and inducing harm. At present, Ares is an Italian company that produces a protective product from biological agents that meets the aforementioned technical characteristics. Ares BBM, in detail, is the only oronasal biofilter certified for protection against biological agents with retention capacity from infectious agents, an evolution compared to the anti-dust devices used up to now.