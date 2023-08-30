Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/30/2023 – 8:03 am

The report Esgotadas: impoverishment, the burden of care and the psychic suffering of women, developed by the non-governmental organization – NGO Think Olga, indicates that 45% of Brazilian women have a diagnosis of anxiety, depression, or other types of mental disorders in the context of after the covid-19 pandemic. Anxiety, the most common disorder in Brazil, is part of the daily lives of 6 out of 10 Brazilian women. The survey was carried out with 1,078 women, between 18 and 65 years old, in all states of the country, between May 12 and 26, 2023. The margin of error is 3 percentage points and the confidence interval is 95%.

“The report is not surprising because it is data that we already knew happened, that is, women are tired and overworked. Almost half of the female population has some mental disorder and very little access to specific care. Most say that, as tools to deal with this issue, they have physical activity or religion. He is dissatisfied with different areas of life. The financial issue is the most worrying and the double or triple journey is the second biggest pressure factor on the female psyche”, said Maíra Liguori, director of Think Olga.

With the proposal to understand the structures that impose the suffering of Brazilian women today, the report gathers data that demonstrate everything from work overload and financial insecurity to mental and physical exhaustion caused by the care economy, which encompasses all activities related to care. with the house and with the production and maintenance of life.

The financial situation and the ability to reconcile the different aspects of life have the lowest satisfaction scores among the interviewees. In a rating from 1 to 10, financial life received a rating of 1.4, while for the ability to reconcile different areas of life, the grade was 2.2. The tight financial situation affects 48% of the interviewees and dissatisfaction with low remuneration reaches 32% of them. Fifty-nine percent of women from classes D and E are dissatisfied with their financial situation. This dissatisfaction affects 54% of black and brown women.

Women are the sole or main breadwinners in 38% of households. These women are, for the most part, black, from class D and E and over 55 years of age. Only 11% of respondents say they do not contribute financially to the maintenance of their families.

According to data from the National Household Sample Survey carried out in 2022, women spend 21.4 hours a week on domestic and care tasks, men spend 11 hours a week. The Exgotadas report, on the other hand, showed that the overload of domestic work and excessive working hours were the second most cited cause of dissatisfaction, behind only financial concerns. Care work is particularly burdensome for women between 36 and 55 years old (57% take care of someone) and black and brown women (50% take care of someone).

Eighty-six percent of women feel that they have a lot of responsibility. Dissatisfaction among single mothers and caregivers is much higher than among those who do not have this type of responsibility. Caregivers and single mothers are also the most burdened with household and care tasks, with 51% of mothers and 49% of caregivers pointing to the restricted financial situation as the greatest impact on mental health. This means that the burden of care is also a factor in the impoverishment of women or “feminization of poverty”, according to the report.

Among younger respondents, 26% stated that imposed beauty standards negatively impact mental health. The fear of suffering violence is mentioned by 16% of the interviewees.

For 91% of respondents, emotional health should be taken very seriously and 76% are looking to pay attention to mental health, especially after the covid-19 pandemic. Only 11% say they do not take care of their emotional health in any way.

“It is necessary that we begin to understand the impact of care work and its consequences, in addition to starting with discussions that destigmatize taboos about mental health. It is essential to encourage actions by the private sector, civil society and, above all, the public sector for a viable future for women”, said, in a note, Nana Lima, co-director of Think Olga.