MILAN. A post with a photo of a mountain in which the profile of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler with his arm outstretched, published by Francesco Attolini, member of Fratelli d’Italia of Busto Arsizio and currently sole director of Agesp Energia, the company of gas and district heating, the majority of which is about to be sold to the Acinque group. The Busto Arsizio Democratic Party immediately asked for Attolini’s resignation and the Brothers of Italy immediately revoked all political positions.

«I can only dissociate Fratelli d’Italia from the image published today by Francesco Attolini on Facebook – we read in the note released by Pellicini – For those involved in politics, there is no space for acts of this type, even if done in jest or superficiality. For this reason, after hearing it, I revoked Attolini from his position as Fdi Commissioner in Samarate. I’m really sorry because Francesco was working well and with great commitment in the area. Soon he would bring the local party to a conference. In these cases, however, Fratelli d’Italia is inflexible and anyone who makes a mistake must be stopped immediately. Attolini will then explain the reasons for his publication also in the competent offices of our party.”