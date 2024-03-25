Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/25/2024 – 19:59

Services traditionally offered by Caixa Econômica Federal, the Social Integration Program (PIS), the Service Time Guarantee Fund (FGTS) and unemployment insurance will also be available at Correios units, announced this Monday (25) the two state-owned. In exchange, citizens will be able to post and collect orders at collection points installed in lottery outlets.

The presidents of Caixa, Carlos Vieira, and Correios, Fabiano Silva dos Santos, signed the partnership. The agreement also provides for Caixa employees to provide in-person or virtual services in spaces at Correios units.

Caixa customers will be able to receive support via videoconference for the following services: registration updates; unlocking passwords; consultation and authorization to withdraw social benefits; and guidance on salary bonuses, unemployment insurance, FGTS and the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

Services will be offered at the Post Office until the end of the year

The integration between Caixa and Correios had been implemented in a test phase since March 12 at a post office in the municipality of Peixe-Boi (PA). The president of Caixa also announced that 500 of the bank's 13,000 banking correspondents already receive orders from the Post Office.

The objective, informed Carlos Vieira, is to offer bank services in all Correios units by the end of the year, with priority for locations without Caixa service points. In relation to lotteries, the expansion of service will depend on the units’ adherence.

The agreement also provides for the sharing of properties between Correios and Caixa. In addition to expanding the face-to-face coverage of the two companies, the joint use of buildings aims to help in the recovery and modernization of Union real estate properties.