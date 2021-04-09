Post Office The post office lost the transport containing the National Archives’ historical materials for months, the minister asked for an explanation

On Thursday, Minister of European Affairs and Corporate Governance Tytti Tuppurainen (sd) said in his Twitter account that he had asked Posti for a report on the quality and reliability of services and, in particular, on the disappearance of the National Archives’ material.

Postal lost a transport containing historical material from the National Archives for nearly three months.

The transport included a lockable briefcase with a total of four archive cases inside, says the director of the National Archives Päivi Hirvonen. The material contained in the cases was neither confidential nor sensitive.

On Wednesday last week, the transport was found at Posti’s control. However, even before the material was found, the National Archives had time to announce that it had decided to abandon the use of Posti’s transport services in long-term loans. According to the National Archives, the reason was the loss of data and serious disturbances.

Hirvonen says that the same length of disappearance has not happened before, but there have been other delivery disruptions with interlibrary loans. Although the National Archives has agreed with Posti on a door-to-door service, deliveries sent to the National Archives, for example, have ended up at Posti’s service points.

“Reliable mail flow is the basis of Posti’s operations. The decision of the National Archives to abandon the use of Posti’s services must be thoroughly reviewed, ”Tuppurainen writes.

Hirvonen said on Friday morning that he did not know more about that tweet from the report.

“The post office has previously announced that they will find out and investigate why. In any case, it is good that this is being clarified. “

According to Hirvonen’s information, the transport from Jyväskylä to Helsinki in mid-January did arrive in Helsinki, but for some reason it did not proceed to the National Archives.

Postal Public Relations Director Timo Anttila has replied to Tuppurainen’s Tweet:

“There was a clear and nasty mistake here that we are very sorry about. The shipment could not be traced due to a detached address tag, but it did [lähetys] has been in Post’s possession in secure premises at all times. “

Anttila says that Posti is making the requested investigation.

National Archives The decision to suspend the use of Posti’s transport services in interlibrary loans is at least in line with these prospects, Hirvonen says. The National Archives intends to select a transport company instead by tendering.

