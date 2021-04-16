Post Office The new security information requirement slows down customs clearance of postal items and causes long delays for customers

There have been severe delays in shipments mailed from outside the EU due to the inability to clear customs.

From abroad There have been severe congestion in the mail sent to Finland recently. According to Customs, there have been problems with arrival for several weeks.

The problem has affected some of the postal parcels that have come to Finland from non-EU countries, according to Posti.

A new EU security information requirement came into force in mid-March, which has changed the criteria for providing information on the country of origin of a package.

“As a result, the information we receive from the countries of origin has not been complete in all respects. We have not been able to make the necessary notification to Customs of shipments for which the information has been incomplete, ”says Posti’s expert. Minna Kovanen.

As a result, some packages have been stuck. Due to the lack of information, the recipients of the parcels have also not been able to make a customs declaration. For this reason, the standard 20-day shelf life of packages has been extended.

Customs has published the problem on its website on March 24. bulletin dated. Post pages information on the fault situation was added on Wednesday 14.4. After contacting BTI.

Kovasen according to which there is not one specific country from which problems have arisen in incoming shipments.

“This is a new requirement for shipments from outside the EU. Of course, the countries that receive the most shipments – there have also been challenges in customs declaration, but you can’t name a single one, ”says Kovanen.

According to him, most items from non-EU countries arrive at the Post from Great Britain, the United States and China.

“The situation has been rectified and is being rectified. The cause has been clarified in co-operation with Customs, and we will try to solve the problem in the next few days, ”says Kovanen.

After the interview, Kovanen informs STT by e-mail that the problem has now been resolved, after which he clarifies that the situation assessment is still ongoing and hopes for a speedy solution.

According to Kovanen, correcting the problem has required advance information received electronically by Posti about the countries sending the parcels.

Customs inspector general Nadja Painokallio regrets the situation.

“If we now think about our service and the problem of our customers, then it hits me really hard. This is the kind of matter for which Customs has not been technically able to make any improvement or correction. This has not been in our hands, ”states Painokallio.

According to him, the problems have largely affected broadcasts from Britain.

“I still can’t say categorically that the problems have been in them. This is part of these big reform issues where information requirements are being chained. ”

Painokallio says that with brexit, customs duties have increased by as much as 20 percent. Online shopping has grown in popularity.

“Approximately 35,000-38,000 customs officers come to our service from non-EU countries in total per month.”

He denies that the increase in volume itself has caused the problem. The performance of the customs service should be sufficient for that. Customs’ online service was renewed in February 2020. When a customer receives a postal arrival notification from their package, they can make a customs declaration online or, if they wish, submit it to Posti.

Postia and another massive reform awaits Customs. An EU directive will come into force in July, requiring all e-commerce purchases from outside the EU to be cleared through customs. Currently, non-EU e-commerce purchases costing € 22 or less are not subject to customs clearance.

The majority of the current flow of goods outside the EU is worth less than € 22.

How is Customs Printing Rock waiting for change?

“In fact, if you want to see something good in this situation, it is good for the preparation that it came at this stage before the masses start to rise,” says Painokallio.

Both Kovanen and Painokallio believe that the co-operation between Posti and Customs is working well and both emphasize that transient problems will be remedied.