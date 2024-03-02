Poste Italiane, privatization plan revealed

Poste Italiane's privatization plan is ready to start. Repubblica writes it today, explaining how the Prime Ministerial Decree transmitted yesterday from Palazzo Chigi to the Chamber for the acquisition of the opinions of the Transport and Budget commissions reveals the first details.

“What will be sold will be a portion of the participation of the Ministry of Economy, which today owns 29.26% of the shares of the company that manages over 300 billion of national savings”. According to the newspaper directed by Maurizio Molinari, this share could even be sold entirely: because Giorgia Meloni's executive is satisfied with maintaining a public shareholding «not less than 35%»which corresponds to the capital of Poste currently in the hands of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti”, writes Repubblica.

According to the text examined by Repubblica, it is also sold «through the single and/or joint appeal to a public sale offer aimed at the public of savers in Italy, theincluding employees of the Poste Italiane Group and/or to Italian and international institutional investors, or through placement on the market, including through accelerated sales methods or through block sales.” To entice savers and postal company employees, some could also arrive incentivesRepubblica always concludes.