India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Under the Indian Postal Department, there are 634 recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevaks in Himachal Pradesh Postal Circle. The online application process for these posts is 6 November 2020. Tenth pass candidates can apply for these posts. There will be no written examination. The selection of the candidates will be on the basis of merit. Merit will be made on the basis of marks in 10th. If a candidate has higher qualification, it will not matter. Only 10th marks will form the basis of selection. Under this recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak, the post of Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster, Dak Sevak will be filled.

Age Range

– Minimum 18 years and maximum 40 years. The age limit will be determined on 22 June 2020.

In the maximum age limit, the SC will be given five years, OBC class three years and the disabled 10 years.

Educational Qualifications

– Passed 10th class from recognized school board of education. Candidates who passed the Class X examination in the first attempt will be given preference.

– Candidates having more qualification than mandatory educational qualification will not get any kind of preference.

Must have knowledge of Hindi language.

Technical ability

60 days Basic Computer Training Certificate from the recognized school education board.

– Candidates who have studied computer as a subject in class X or XII or higher will be exempted from the Basic Computer Information Certificate.

Pay Scale (By Post)

– Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500 for GDS BPM.

– Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 for GDS ABPM.

Selection Process

– Based on the online submission applications of the candidates, the merit list will be prepared and selected.

– Candidates having higher educational qualification will not get any kind of priority. The final selection will be based on the marks obtained in 10th standard.

– If the applicant has chosen five posts as a priority and gets selected for more than one post on the basis of merit, then he / she will be selected for the same post.

Direct link of notification and online application

Other necessary conditions for getting the post

the residence : It will be necessary for the candidates who are finally selected for the posts, to submit proof of staying in the village of the respective branch post office within one month of selection.

Source of income: The candidates selected for the posts will have to provide proof that they have another source of income. That is, he is not dependent only on the salary he gets from the postal department for his livelihood. This proof has to be given within 30 days of selection.

Selection of location for branch post office: The candidates selected for the post of GDS BPM will have to ensure availability of space for operation of post office in the village earmarked for branch post office. This work has to be done within 30 days of selection.

Interested candidates can go to appost.in or appost.in/gdsonline and see detailed notifications.

Phone Number and Email –

Himachal Pradesh Circle

0177-2629009

Email – [email protected]