Post office, increase of 110 euros in envelope. The postman knocks and finds the money

Good news for employees of Italian post. An agreement was reached with the trade unions on the renewal of the collective agreement for the non-executive staff of the company. The agreement should be valid until 31 December 2023 – reads Il Sole 24 Ore – and provides for an increase in the paycheck of 110 euros per capita, in addition to the payment of 1700 euros for the recovery of the two-year period 2020-21.

The supplementary health care plan has also been confirmed – continues Il Sole. Once the trade unions are satisfied, the proposal will be submitted to employees in the next few days. The agreement lays solid foundations for the future in the year marked by the Coronavirus pandemic. The importance of trade unions is emphasized in defining models that favor the participation of workers in company decisions.