Post Office, four funds interested in real estate assets

The competition for 50% of the group's logistics properties is in its final stage. Four major players in the real estate sector are competing for the development of Poste Italiane's logistics centres. As reported by MF-Milano Finance, Kryalos, Generali Real Estate, Coima and Dea Capital Re presented binding offers on Monday 15th (deadline date) for 50% of the over 600,000 square meters of properties dedicated to logistics in various locations in the country. These properties, whose market value is estimated at around 700 million euros, were contributed to a fund managed by an asset management company (SGR) by Poste Italiane. The latter, 35% controlled by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CdP) and 29.3% by the Treasury, started this initiative with the aim of modernizing these assets and accelerating the group's industrial transformation.



The company sought a real estate investor through a tender launched last year with the aim of involving a competent partner in the development of new logistics formatsthose linked to Poste's distribution activities. At the same time, the operation was intended to reduce the initial outlay needed to finance the portfolio transformation. After receiving expressions of interest from BNP Paribas, Prelios, Generali, Dea Capital, Coima, Investire, Kryalos and Colliers before the summer, Poste Italiane has set the collection of binding offers for July, although the times have been delayed. The evaluation phase is now underway and should be completed more quickly.

Considering the inevitable decrease in mail volumes, CEO Matteo Del Fante, who arrived at the helm of the public subsidiary in 2017, intends to accelerate the transformation of Poste, consolidating it as the main national operator in parcel delivery logistics. This includes expansion into areas such as managing business customer warehouses and cold chain food delivery. The real estate operation is therefore aimed at speeding up the logistics transformation, supporting the diversification of the business in financial and insurance services, both traditional and digital, and countering the competition from Amazon, first in Italy in terms of volumes.el deliveries to retail.

In the meantime, awaiting the placement of a new tranche of Poste's capital on the stock exchange, after the 25% of Mps and a share of up to 4% of Em, Del Fante will present on March 20th, together with the 2023 results, the new the company's industrial plan. The new strategy is expected to focus on the complete transformation from a delivery group to a complete 360-degree logistics operator.

