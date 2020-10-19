Post Office A letter sent by a woman to her neighbor was delayed for more than a month, according to Posti it is an “unfortunate individual case”

Postal distribution problems have been a topic of discussion for a long time, especially in the Helsinki metropolitan area. In the HS survey, tell us what kind of mail delivery problems you have experienced.

Lohja resident in early September, the retired man sent a C4-sized letter from Lohja to Siilinjärvi. The letter contained a magazine with a portrait of Sitra’s secretary general from Siilinjärvi Jyrki Katainen.

According to the man, the letter has still not reached Siilinjärvi, which means that it has been on its way for more than a month.

An even more bizarre episode took place last February, when the man’s wife sent a Valentine’s Day greeting to a friend living just around the corner. There were about 400 meters between the houses, but the letter lingered on the way for more than five weeks.

The man stresses that his intention is not to “blame anyone for the earth”. The aim is to give constructive feedback.

“You have to talk about the right things,” he says.

However, the man does not want to appear in this story under his own name.

Postage the problems are by no means a new thing and are particularly concentrated in the metropolitan area. At the beginning of the year, HS reported on Posti’s chaos in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Read more: The chaos of the post office in Helsinki is so severe that letters are already being distributed in housing associations on a hobby basis.

Communications Industry Association Communications Manager Marjo Ollikainen told Twitter in early October that his new debit card has been stuck in the mail for weeks.

In October, the mail delivery got another wonder on Twitter.

Postal quality manager Marko Enberg admits that something went wrong in the process if the shipment takes weeks to arrive. However, he notes that delivery times extended to weeks are “unfortunate and unfortunate individual cases”. According to him, one cannot talk about a chronic problem affecting the whole country.

Enberg says the Post has certain service promises that consumers don’t always have an up-to-date understanding of.

“If you think about a letter sent with a stamp, then we promise it will be received by the fourth day after mailing,” Enberg says.

Weekdays are included in the service promise. This means that the service promise will be fulfilled if the letter sent on Tuesday arrives the following Monday.

According to Enberg, the letter sent may face many problems during its journey because Posti has a “country-wide, diverse and even rather complex” delivery process. Usually, delivery time is extended by, for example, incorrect or outdated addresses.

“If a lot of unfortunate things happen, sometimes it can sometimes happen that the delivery time takes a long time,” Enberg says.

For basic distribution According to Enberg, the Post receives about 500 contacts per week.

“Against that 500 feedbacks, we distribute mail to more than ten million homes or businesses,” says Enberg.

If Post has distribution problems in a particular province, they are not long-term, according to Enberg. The situation in the provinces will also be able to return to normal much faster than in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Delivery problems are often related to changes within Posti, such as the introduction of new technology or changes in mail delivery routes, Enberg says.

“The situation often stabilizes in days or at most a week or two,” Enberg says.

To HS The Lohja resident who contacted me also says that he is disappointed with Posti’s customer service. He says he tried unsuccessfully to get through customer service on three different days.

According to Marko Enberg, the coronavirus epidemic has brought a lot more contacts to Posti, and this has congested customer service. According to him, Posti has taken the matter into account and tried to speed up the response times of its customer service.

“We are definitely taking development measures to that end,” Enberg says.

Enberg also reminds that Posti is not the only operator that distributes mail in Finland, so not all extended delivery times are its responsibility.

HS: n in the survey you can tell what kind of problems you have encountered in mail delivery. Answers are especially welcome from outside the Helsinki metropolitan area.