Riya Chakraborty has been released from jail. Meanwhile, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has written a post on social media. He has shared the coat of writer Paulo Coelho. Together their fans have appealed to be patient.

We have patience, courage, faith and god

Shweta has written on Instagram, we may not get all the answers yet but we have patience, courage, faith and God. In the image he has posted, two of the most difficult exams in the spiritual journey – have to wait for the right time and have the courage to face what has come.



Family lawyer said – CBI should interrogate AIIMS team

The press conference was held by Vikas Singh, a family lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput, after Riya got bail. He has requested the CBI to re-examine the Sushant case. He had said, the CBI should interrogate the AIIMS team, they should check with whom these doctors met and also see the statement given in the media.

Riya’s mother said- Son is not sleeping in jail

Riya Chakraborty’s mother says that her daughter is brave. She fears how she will overcome them all. He said that Riya will have to undergo therapy. Riya’s mother Sandhya Chakraborty also said that her son is still in jail and she cannot sleep thinking that.

Riya’s mother worries, how her daughter will be able to recover, told what she said after coming home from jail