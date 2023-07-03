Bitter Austria

We are sure that Carlos Sainz he will remember for a long time – despite himself – this Austrian Grand Prix. The Iberian was among the great protagonists of the Red Bull Ring race and would probably have deserved a podium finish. Instead, the Madrilenian not only had to settle for fourth place under the checkered flag, but he also had to collect a penalty after the race for failure to comply with the track limits which caused him to fall to the sixth place finish. A trick complicated to digest for anyone.

Social outlet

The Ferrari driver, who already had in the first post-race interviews chewed bitterly for the podium that escaped him for a handful of seconds, he understandably didn’t like it late penalty applied by the marshals at half starting grid. It is useless to prepare complaints or give vent to controversies directly in the press, however Sainz is at least vented on social networkslaunching a venomous dig at the F1.

The occasion was that of clax post published by the official account with the updated order of arrival. In this case obviously the definitive post arrived in the evening, after the overall calculation of all the penalties inflicted in the race. “This is the updated top-10 after eight drivers received post-race penalties“, reads the caption published by the social channels of the Circus. Sainz’s response was not long in coming, who let himself go with a sarcastic: “Well done”.

Alpine irony

Worse than Sainz went to Alpine Esteban Ocon. The Frenchman, who had finished outside the points anyway at the end of the GP, had to collect the beauty of an additional 30 seconds of penalties, all linked to failure to respect the track limits. In this case it was his own team that let go of thesocial ironyposting a couple of posts joking about the many infractions committed by the hapless #31.