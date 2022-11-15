Yesterday, again, in the morning, President López Obrador continued adding grudges against the march on Sunday, without understanding that out of respect for his inauguration, he would at least have to respect the tens of thousands who marched rejecting his electoral reform proposal.

As always, what he did was the opposite: he fled forward, insisting on a reform that is already dead in Congress. But, furthermore, without understanding that the march and the failure of the electoral reform is only the initial chapter of a year, 2023, which will be full of serious setbacks created by his own government.

The electoral reform, we insist, will not pass. Even the presence of Alejandro Moreno at the march yesterday is a sign that not even the most willing sectors of the PRI (except apparently Alejandro Murat) are willing to support it. But it’s not just the opponents. In the Senate, Morena is divided as a result of the illegal barrage of Layda Sansores, with all the official support, against Ricardo Monreal. He has said that in December he will define much of his future. And in this sense, to think that the reforms that the president wants will pass in the upper house without changing a comma, as he says, seems like a utopia.

Beyond its internal problems come dark times for the federal administration. The economy will not grow as stated in the 2023 economic package and inflation will continue to be very high even with rates above 10 percent, the highest in years.

In this area, the first meetings with the commercial representatives of the United States on the energy issue have shown two things: first, the deep division in the federal government on the issue, reflected in the statements by Tatiana Clouthier, and second, that the hard line that Raquel Buenrostro wears will be destined to fail. That presidential declaration that the United States will not go to the controversy panels has remained as one more of those that the president usually makes: an expression of wishes without a basis in reality.

In this and other ways, the results of the US elections, which deserve much more detailed analysis, are very bad news for the federal government. Many bet on the governmental foreground for a defeat of a Joe Biden whom they consider a weak president and continued betting, as they did in the last elections, on the so-called red wave of Donald Trump.

It turned out exactly the other way around: Biden is not a popular character, it is not Clinton, nor Obama, but the great loser was not him, it was Trump: they lost their candidates, they lost their speech, the Republican party will hardly be able to recover the House of Representatives and the Democrats retained the Senate. The rising figures in the Republican party in any case are Governor Ron de Santis and Senator Marco Rubio, both of whom have very tough positions against López Obrador. A Biden who, given these results, will insist on his positions on the environment, energy, industrial reconversion, security and migration, as well as from the US Congress, which also does not have a good relationship with President López Obrador ( remember the outbursts against different legislators, Democrats and Republicans, among them the very influential Bob Menéndez and Marco Rubio), there will also be greater demands and pressure, to which the White House will have to be more receptive.

In all of this, security will continue to be a chapter that cannot be ignored, outward and inward. It is true that the federal government has dramatically tightened its immigration policy and has agreed to be a kind of safe third country for migrants trying to cross into the United States.

But it is also true that migration seems like an unstoppable wave, which grows more every day and that with simple control measures, however harsh they may be, it will not stop. The immigration issue was one of the weaknesses of the Democrats in these elections, they will not weaken their positions.

Nor will they do so with the opiate epidemic and with the issue of illegal fentanyl, overshadowed in these elections in some states by the Court’s decision on abortion, which turned an unexpected number of women in midwestern states in favor of the opioids. democrats.

For us, migration and drugs should also have another reading and the same goes through violence, homicides and feminicides. And in that there is no progress, in reality, what we have are setbacks, and especially femicides are already becoming a phenomenon in which the federal government has not made any progress and this will also begin to be reflected in social mobilization and the polls.

A very difficult, very complex year is coming, where polarization will be exacerbated, because the line that the federal administration has decided to adopt, as we saw before the march and the electoral reform proposal (or even the negotiation of TMEC with the US and Canada) it is the hardening, which is also reflected in the attitude of his candidates, particularly two of them, Claudia Sheinbaum and Adán Augusto López. And that will also harden the opposition, inside and outside. Not remotely a good scenario.