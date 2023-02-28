Rapper Post Malone will perform at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on Friday 19 May. Concert organizer MOJO announced this today. The show is part of his European tour, which kicks off in Oslo on April 22.

The 27-year-old artist is assisted by the American hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd during his visit to Amsterdam. It is the first time since 2019 that Post Malone will perform in the Netherlands. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday at 12 noon.

At one of his concerts last year, Post Malone fell into a hole in the stage and was hospitalized with three bruised ribs. “I have a lot of trouble breathing and I feel a stabbing pain when I breathe or move. We are now in the hospital, but with this pain I can not perform. I’m so sorry,” the 27-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter at the time. He has now completely recovered.

The rapper broke through in 2015 and is known for hits like sunflower, Congratulations and circles. In total, he has been nominated ten times for a Grammy Award. See also Column | Surprisingly, Ian McEwan now answers the questions he silenced the interviewer about 12 years ago

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: