Post Malone, famous as much discussed American rapper, in these hours has shared on his social networks a shot in which he showed his latest “purchase”. The man, in fact, has decided to invest over one and a half million dollars in some dental veneers made with 12-carat diamonds.

Post Malone, American rapper and singer who did it often talk about him for his style irreverent and for i texts of his songs, recently posted on his profile some shots in which he proudly shows his new smile. The man, in fact, has decided to be implanted with dental veneers on the canines, from the cost of 1.6 million dollars.

Austin Richard Post (this is the man’s real name) is not new to this type of “changes” on his body but usually confined himself to lots of tattoos, which also sports on the face, this time he decided to invest in his own teeth.

Post Malone: ​​brand new smile

For its new project Post Malone had to hire a team of dentists is jewelers, who worked together on his smile to install on his teeth, instead of canines, two diamonds from ben 12 carat.

As reported by the TMZ tabloid it is as if they were bought 12 engagement rings from one carat each and, in fact, the total cost of the intervention was over one million and a half dollars.

It was the Dr. Thomas Connelly to perform the procedure, together with cosmetic dentists Naoki Hayashi, Bichachi Diamonds and Angel City Jewelers.

The recent trend to be implanted stones is precious metals on the dentition is called Grillz and in recent years it has become a real one fashion, especially among the rapper. Also Kanye West, 50 Cent, Jay-Z, Notorious BIG., Lil Wayne and Tupac, in fact, before Post Malone they opted for gold teeth or filled with brilliant.

What do you think of the gesture of the Texan singer?