B.und Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) finds it remarkable that he has appointed as many women as men to his cabinet. The Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) can show at least five female and six male ministers. This means that women are almost in the minority, but the head of government in Wiesbaden has not made such a big fuss about the issue.

It was more the journalists who speculated before the government was formed in December 2018, for example, that the re-elected head of government would occupy the new digital ministry with a woman. When it actually came about, even the then opposition leader Thorsten Schäfer-Gümbel (SPD) was impressed by the career changer Kristina Sinemus. She was “the only ray of hope at the CDU in the new and yet well-known Council of Ministers,” said the Social Democrat. He expressed the hope that she could “maintain her qualities even in the rather dreary environment of the supposedly new cabinet and really do something for the good of our country”. The gender proportion does not seem to be a decisive criterion for Sinemus itself. Only one of the three departments in her department is headed by a woman.

So it can be seen from current statistics with which the state government answers a request from the SPD parliamentary group. Afterwards, Lucia Puttrich (CDU), Minister for Federal and European Affairs, filled her two management positions equally. Friedrich von Heusinger is the head of the representation of Hesse in Brussels. But the head of the international department is on the same hierarchical level.









The head of the State Chancellery, Minister Axel Wintermeyer (CDU), is the head of the government’s chief assistant. The six department heads subordinate to him are all male. At least Bouffier’s office manager also has this rank. Education Minister Alexander Lorz (CDU) and the Minister for Science and Art, Angela Dorn (The Greens), each have five heads of department. In both houses two of them are female.

Only 5 department heads held by women

Environment Minister Priska Hinz (The Greens) has women run exactly half of the eight departments in her house. You are responsible for monitoring food, animal welfare, agriculture and nutrition. In the department of the Minister of Social Affairs and Health Kai Klose (The Greens), two of the six department heads are female.

The four departments under Finance Minister Michael Boddenberg (CDU) are all run by men. Interior Minister Peter Beuth (CDU) also only relies on the so-called strong sex at this level. The same applies to his party colleague Eva Kühne-Hörmann. None of the departments in the Justice Department are headed by a woman. It looks better for women in the subordinate authorities of the three ministries. For example, four of the six departments in the State Office for the Protection of the Constitution are headed by women. Three quarters of the executives in the Oberfinanzdirektion are women. In the public prosecutor’s offices, the rate is 40 percent.

For years, economics minister Tarek Al-Wazir (The Greens) had to be accused of not doing anything to promote women. Two of his eight department head positions are now occupied by women. The figurehead of the Hessian Greens is still a long way from being a role model, especially since its two state secretaries are male. But even in the statistical overall view, the members of the cabinet hardly paid any attention to gender proportion at the management level in their houses. Out of 61 department head positions, only 15 are held by women.