Today, as part of Milano Moda Uomo, POST IED Avant Défilé 2021 will be presented. It is a performance film in which some of the best projects of the IED Moda Milano graduates will be shown, worn by the dancers of the Kataklò Academy, using their bodies enhance and add new value to garments.

The performance of the dancers of theKataklò Academy (directed in the interpretation and movement from Giulia Staccioli and Vito Cassano) were inserted in seven places of Milan, known for culture and the sharing.

It is about location which, due to the pandemic, they had to stop but today they are ready to start again with more offices than ever. How? Hosting eleven collections of thesis of as many students of‘European Institute of Design, graduating in Fashion Designer

A fashion film entitled PÓST IED Avant Défilé 2021, presented to Milan Men’s Fashion with the creative direction of Olivia Spinelli and directed by Nicola Garzetti.

Let’s find out together of that treats.

PÓST IED Avant Défilé 2021: the fashion film

Thanks to the collections of students and al talent gods performer the clothes come to life and are highlighted in all their essence also thanks to the choice of places such as theGianni Brera Civic Arena, the Mysterious Baths and the Franco Parenti Theater, the Circolo Arci Bellezza. And again the school DanceHaus Susanna Beltrami, the Cozzi Pool – Milanosport, the Chiesa Rossa Library – Milan Library System.

With the soundtrack of Cosma Castellucci, Mattia Liciotti and Riccardo Santalucia, also students of IED Milan, the film tells a real story merger between fashion is dance.

“With the project PÓST and with the return to a event in attendance to Milan Men’s Fashion we wish to draw attention to the essential value of physicality, after all deprivations of affections, contacts and sharing experience in over a year. A physicality that necessarily passes for the body and for i places “.

he said Olivia Spinelli, Coordinator and Creative Director of IED Moda Milano, who explained how the fashion film represent a kind of rebirth.

“PÓST is therefore the result of a indispensable union of points, necessary to draw a constellation made of inhabited spaces, of bodies in motion and of clothing that have gained strength. Do this in conjunction withKataklò Academy it was amazing: waking up there she wanted, at the pace of (acre) dance “. You might be interested in: Milan Fashion Week 2020: The most beautiful fashion shows

continued the woman.

“Going beyond the démodé concept of ethereal beauty is unattainable, dance offers fashionable one material three-dimensionality and communicative, always magnetic and effective because never equal to itself“.

he added Giulia Staccioli, Artistic Director of Accademia Kataklò (first training and professional training school dedicated to physical theater performers) and founder of the company Kataklò Athletic Dance Theater.

The collections present of the film are 11 and they are the work of the designers Alexandru Basalic, Luca Bianco, Dara Silva Bulleri, Susanna Dalgrosso, Elia Docente, Elena Gregori, Andrea Annarita Mazza, Alessia Monachino, Gaetano Stea, Marco Terenzi, Anna Vedovelli.

Wearing them are instead Gian Mattia Baldan, Niccolò Basile, Chloé Bertini, Giulio Caravatti, Federica Cuzzaniti, Giorgia Faggionato, Lucio Failla, Naomi Gino Grillo, Sabrina Mastrorocco, Luis Miguel Nuñez, Benedetta Terracciano, Ginevra Tomella and the very young Raoul Turri (student of children’s courses).

Also a special helper, the great dane harlequin Talitha Cum.