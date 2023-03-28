Home page politics

Criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin can have drastic consequences in the country. A 60-year-old Russian woman had to feel that.

MOSCOW – Irina Tsybaneva, 60, approaches the grave of Vladimir Putin’s parents. She puts a note down near the tombstone. “Parents of a madman, take him home. He caused so much pain and suffering that the whole world is begging for his death. Death for Putin. You raised a freak and a murderer,” the paper reads.

A day later, it is October 7, 2022, the 70th birthday of the Russian President. In the morning, Tsybaneva suddenly hears a knock on her apartment door. “The person who knocked on the door identified himself as a police officer. My mother didn’t open the door for a long time and called me. As it turned out, the police came to my mother about the note she put on Putin’s parents’ grave,” Maksim Tsybanev, his mother’s son, told Dem Mirror. A cemetery guard found the note and reported the incident to the police.

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Moscow. © Gavriil Grigorov/Pool Sputnik Kremlin/AP

Criticism of Putin: 60-year-old woman faces five years in prison

The police arrest her. House arrest then follows for several weeks, and the authorities initiate criminal proceedings against them. The accusation is “denigration of the grave site”. There is a risk of up to five years in prison and the public prosecutor’s office is serious, although the 60-year-old woman has not yet appeared under criminal law. Authorities say your message contained “a negative assessment of Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Tsybaneva is not allowed on the Internet, is not allowed to leave Saint Petersburg and is not allowed to visit the Serafimovskoye cemetery. She is also forbidden to speak to witnesses to the incident. Son Maksim expects that he will soon have to visit his mother in prison.

There could also be consequences for Putin

“Since my mother often went to concerts, museums and theaters, she has many acquaintances in Saint Petersburg. Many women come to court to support them,” he says. But the further course of the war could also have personal consequences for Putin himself, thinks a Russian military expert.