Lawyer lives in a mansion in the most upscale neighborhood of Brasília, and complains about the services of the Spanish-owned concessionaire Neoenergia, which operates in the federal capital

Lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro, 66 years old, known as Kakay, sent messages to his contacts via WhatsApp saying it was necessary for the Brasília District Chamber (the local Legislative Branch) to take a position on what he considers a service “too bad” from the Neoenergia, a private concessionaire with Spanish capital that handles energy distribution in the federal capital. In her message, she said that it is time to analyze the concession process after the city of São Paulo was without power for several days because the Italian Enel was unable to restore service after a windstorm.

“I live in Lago Sul, the most expensive neighborhood in Brasília and the service provided by Neoenergia is very bad. Almost every day we have several light peaks. Not to mention that the total power outage occurs more than once a week. […] After seeing the city of São Paulo without electricity for more than 3 days, I believe it is time for the District Chamber to take care of this issue. It’s a shame what’s happening in the country’s capital.”complained the lawyer, a personality from Brasília and famous for defending politicians from various parties.

Here is Kakay’s full message to his WhatsApp contacts:

“[15:48, 13/11/2023] Antônio Carlos de Almeida Castro: On December 4, 2020, the Brasília energy company- CEB- was privatized for 2,515 billion. For the consumer it was a disaster.

“I live in Lago Sul, the most expensive neighborhood in Brasília, and the service provided by the company that bought CEB, NEOENERGIA, is very bad. Expensive and without any respect for the consumer. The electricity bill more than doubled during this period. And almost every day we have several light peaks. Not to mention that total power outages occur more than once a week. This happens without rain, during the dry season, when it rains darkness is almost the rule. I imagine what doesn’t happen in other neighborhoods.

“After seeing the city of São Paulo go without electricity for more than 3 days, in several neighborhoods, I believe it is time for the District Chamber to take care of this issue. What is happening in the country’s capital is a shame.

“There is already a huge insecurity in taking on banal commitments, such as lives and video conferencing, as the possibility of “the power going out” is enormous. Not to mention serious events such as trials carried out via video.

“Not to mention the impossibility of using the internet and devices that burn out.

“With the floor of the GDF Government and the Legislative Chamber.

“Kakay”