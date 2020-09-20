Some teachers at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Sarojini Naidu Center for Women’s Studies allege that the university has issued an advertisement for appointments on positions they are already on. However, the Jamia administration has denied this. Jamia’s VC Pro Najma Akhtar says the posts that have been removed are new and permanent. At the center, there are teachers at the Temporary Post.

VC gave the answer

Describing the Jamia ad as a threat to her job by the current faculty, she said that she is afraid of losing her job due to this move by the administration during Kovid-19. But Jamia VC says that this center operates on project mode, which gets 6 months to 1 year extension from UGC. Its posts are temporary and last year we got new posts from UGC for five departments, including this 6 posts of this center. Existing faculty can also apply on this. On Friday, an advertisement has been issued by Registrar AP Siddiqui for the center to post the posts of one professor, two associate professors, three assistant professors, for whom the last date to apply is October 19.

Started with UGC approval in 2000

The Women’s Studies Center in Jamia started in 2000 with the approval of the UGC. It started on a ‘plan to plan’ basis. One of its faculty says that the selection committee was formed on the selection composition of UGC itself and in 2016 we had an appointment at the center, which was also approved by the Executive Council of Jamia. But now the administration has added an advertisement for these posts, that is, our job is under threat during Kovid.

Why the ad is not empty then the position

How can I remove the advertisement for the position which is not empty! The matter of regularizing these positions is also pending in the High Court. He said, in 2017 and 2018, Jamia also wrote to the UGC to merge these posts. In 2019, the UGC ordered 6 Teaching Positions to be merged into the Regular Establishment Budget of the University.

Extension not found from UGC

In April this year, the university administration issued a notice to close the Sarojini Naidu Center for Women’s Studies, saying that the extension order from UGC has not been received. There was also a dispute over the center being sealed. But a few days later the university got an extension letter from UGC. The Center offers MA – Gender Studies, MPhil-PhD – Gender Studies courses.