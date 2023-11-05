This comes at a time when the global economy has barely emerged from one crisis without another coming to impose a state of uncertainty and uncertainty, and more critical challenges that deepen individuals’ crises, add new pressures, and also expose their savings and investments to risk, especially for the economies that are more fragile and exposed to international changes. And its effects.

The traditional trend for many was to rush to acquire gold, as a safe haven, alongside other safe havens such as real estate. While with the multiple aspects of investment – with varying risks – and the opportunities they provide, the vision of many in this regard has expanded, in the context of diversifying investments.

Hanan Ramses, financial markets expert and member of the Board of Directors of Al-Hurria Trading Company, explains in exclusive statements to “Iqtisad Sky News Arabia” website the most prominent evidence related to small investors and individuals gaining immunity in the face of crises and its repercussions on their investments, and she says in this context:

Since the Corona pandemic and then the ongoing war in Ukraine since 2022, dealers have gained extensive experience in dealing with broader crises and their various repercussions.

Individuals have become more aware, in order to deal with crises without investing in their investments, because they have realized that those who sacrificed their investments for fear of further losses have actually suffered significant losses compared to those who took risks and kept them at times.

“In crises, wealth is created.” The lesson learned by traders in previous crises, who have a good reading of the markets, and have strong risk management, flexibility, and the ability to manage their risks.

The availability of information and data and their smooth flow – through various channels of obtaining information – has become greater than ever before, providing real-time monitoring of what is happening in investments, markets and geopolitical variables, which has allowed traders to make their investment decisions at the appropriate moment.

Necessary actions

In this context, individuals can, through a set of necessary measures, enhance the experiences they have gained in dealing with crises, while adapting to them and coexisting with them to a great extent, including:

Continuous learning through reading, following financial news, attending workshops, etc.

Consult professionals for personalized advice and guidance, to make the right decisions.

Money planning and budgeting to determine and track monthly income and expenses.

Diversify your investment across a variety of assets, such as stocks, bonds, real estate, and alternative assets, to reduce potential risks.

Reduce debt and direct more money toward investing rather than paying debt interest.

Emergency planning by creating an emergency fund to cover emergency expenses and prepare for difficult situations.

Periodic review and evaluation of the financial strategy, allowing it to be modified and improve the performance of the investment portfolio.

Be patient, invest in the long term, and prepare for shifts in financial markets.

In conjunction with implementing these steps, the general economic situation and potential local and international disturbances must be taken into account when making investment decisions. In addition to consulting regularly with qualified financial professionals to control investment strategies and manage financial matters effectively.

Behavior of individuals

Ramses points out that usually in light of various crises, including geopolitical crises and the accompanying uncertainty in the markets, individuals’ behavior is linked to turning to safe havens, to preserve the value of their money and savings, most notably “gold,” which is a prevailing culture in many societies. While what has been observed in the recent period is that individuals have resorted to other channels more widely, along with safe havens, including, for example, investing in stock exchanges and other aspects of investments.

It indicates that the Egyptian stock market, for example, achieved an increase in market capitalization of 11 percent during the month of October, despite the fact that Egypt is considered “in the line of fire” near the epicenter of the raging events in the Gaza Strip since the seventh of last October. This increase was driven by the purchasing wave of various segments.

She stresses that there are many things that supported this trend – with regard to the Egyptian case – including the escalation of investors’ fears about the consequences of the tensions in Gaza, along with fears related to a possible devaluation of the currency, and thus traders resorted to “all types of investment,” including gold and the dollar. Investment, real estate and even stock exchanges.

Investing in the stock market

The matter was not limited to safer havens, but traders resorted to havens that carry risk and require conscious risk management, including investing in stock markets. According to Ramses, “The stock market has become one of the investment alternatives that individuals resort to in order to change their behavior after crises.”

The financial markets expert points out that the markets are in a constant state of anticipation of the developments that occur, and the longer the period of crises and wars lasts, the more this constitutes an incentive for dealers to “get used to” and rely on “Plan B” or “alternative plans” for them, and to live with the repercussions of those crises. They must adopt different financial and investment behaviors that they gained experience from successive crises in this manner.

In times of crisis…wealth is created

In times of crisis, some individuals and companies can succeed in building or expanding wealth because of the opportunities that emerge as a result of shifts in the economy and markets. Some of the ways in which this can be achieved are:

Exploiting commercial opportunities, given that crises create new opportunities in markets.

Investing in rising assets in times of crises, as some assets such as stocks or commodities may witness a rise in times of crises, and investors can take advantage of these opportunities and increase their investments in these assets to achieve significant gains when markets return to stability.

Investing in real estate.

Good financial guidance, by reducing unnecessary expenses and directing more money towards profitable investments.

Skills development, continuous learning, and consultation with financial professionals.

Keeping in mind that investing in times of crisis comes with additional risks, and opportunities may not be guaranteed. Therefore, it is usually advised to do good research and evaluation before making any move, and to remain cautious and ready to adapt to changes in the economic environment.

The current crisis

On the other hand, the financial analyst, Niall Al-Jawabra, speaks to “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website in exclusive statements to “Eqtisad Sky News Arabia” website about the impact of geopolitical developments on the behavior of institutions and individuals in such periods, by applying it to the current conflict in the Gaza Strip between… Hamas and Israel.

He points out that this conflict certainly had clear negative effects on the indicators in many markets, which witnessed fluctuations and declines as a result of their being affected by these repercussions and the risks they carry (…) regarding the negative effects of this conflict and its negative effects on investors (..) in addition to The associated concerns regarding oil prices, and the possibility of the Strait of Hormuz being affected or closed, are of great importance.

He stresses that what determines the behavior of individuals is not related to the “immunity” they have acquired, but rather the matter is closely related to the extent of the development of “news and events” that usually have a temporary negative impact, and after that the markets can absorb that news, noting that during the past month The concerns were related to the possibility of a ground invasion of Gaza by Israel, which negatively affected the markets in light of the fears associated with this news.

He explains that individuals and institutions in periods of any crisis witnessed by the markets always look closely at the “news” and interact with it directly, including decisions related to monetary policy, such as the US Federal Reserve’s decision, for example, because such news and developments usually have a temporary impact on… of the markets with their varying range in the following periods and their impact in determining the behavior of the markets and investors.