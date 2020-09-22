Happiness is changing in sorrow – Making a new start to life by defeating the Corona virus is like winning the war of life. But this happiness turns into a new kind of gum a few days later. -Because patients who have been cured of corona are getting infections in lungs, breathing problem, excessive weakness, pain in bones, diarrhea and kidney problems.

Corona infection recurring Till now, it was believed that the person who once got corona would get over the possibility of recurrence of this virus infection. -But through research reports and recent examples, it has been completely clear that the corona virus can attack the patient who has recovered from this disease shortly after.

Mental problems are also increasing – We have told you above about the physical problems that are increasing in patients who have been cured of corona. But it is not that the corona virus is giving only physical problems. -But people who have recovered from Kovid-19 are also seeing mental problems on a large scale. Problems such as stress, irritability, anger, lack of focus are bothering people.

Skin problems – A large number of people who have beaten Corona are struggling with the problem of skin rashes. So some people are feeling difference in skin tone and some people are complaining of dryness in the skin. However, it may also be due to the effect or weakness of the drugs. Corona May Spread By Toilet Pipe: Corona can spread through toilet pipe, this virus survives even after feces dry Variolation Technique: without vaccine, these three countries put a check on corona infection

The problem is increasing due to this – As long as antibodies remain good against the virus in the body of people who have been cured after defeating the Corona virus, they are protected from repeated invasion of the virus. But within 3 months, these antibodies completely disappear. This increases the risk of re-infection. Along with this, due to weakness in the body, these people start having problems like throat problems, cough, problems in breathing. To avoid these, it is important that you take full care of your health. Be especially extra cautious about food and hygiene. Click here to know, what are the two things that the Health Ministry has advised for regular intake in the post corona period. Home Isolation: Corona is getting scared again in Delhi, know how to keep your mind on seeing mild symptoms Can vodka be used as an alcohol based sanitizer?

Corona infection is increasing very fast in our country but with this the number of patients getting cured is also increasing. So far, about 5.5 million people in our country have come under the grip of this virus. But more than 80 percent of the patients are recovering from this infection. That is, they are recovering.