The “no deal” was therefore avoided. The United Kingdom and the European Union (EU) announced Thursday, December 24, that they had reached an agreement on their post-Brexit trade relations. However, there is barely a week left in London and Brussels to ratify this 2,000-page free trade agreement, with the transition period ending on December 31. Vote by the leaders of the 27 member states, debates in the British and European parliaments … Here is the calendar of the various stages that remain to be accomplished before this agreement is definitively approved.

December 25: European ambassadors examine the text

First step in the implementation of the treaty: validation by the European Council. Thes ambassadors from the 27 member states met at 10:30 am on Friday to start discussing the text. “We [leur] asked to be available during the Christmas period “, has explained on Twitter (English content) one of the spokespersons for Permanent Representatives Committee, which prepares the work of the Council. These discussions between ambassadors will take “several days”.

At the end of this preparatory work, the European Council will vote on the text, which must be adopted by qualified majority. In theory, this step shouldn’t be complicated, according to Politico (article in English). A “European manager” quoted by the site explains that no veto is expected from the 27 European leaders, because “the first reactions [à l’annonce de l’accord] were positive “.

December 30: British Parliament votes on the agreement

The treaty must also be validated by the British Parliament. The Speaker of the House of Commons called on deputies to meet in exceptional session on December 30 at 9:30 am to vote on the text. The House of Lords will meet on the same day, starting at noon.

The deal is expected to pass parliament without difficulty, with Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party having a majority in the House of Commons. The leader of the Labor Party, Keir Starmer has also announced that he would support this treaty even before reading it, Politico notes. The deputy explained that he preferred to vote for this text, rather than face a “no deal”, who would have “terrible consequences” for the United Kingdom.

January 1: the treaty enters into application provisionally

On the European side, Parliament has already warned that it would be impossible for it to ratify the treaty by the end of the year. During the vote of the European Council, EU leaders will therefore agree on an application “provisional” of the text, while the MEPs vote. “During this provisional period, the terms of the agreement enter into force exceptionally, while it is ratified “, explains Aurélien Antoine, professor of public law at Jean-Monnet University in Saint-Étienne (Loire) and founder of the Brexit Observatory, at The cross (article for subscribers). According to Politico, the European Commission has proposed that this period extend until February 28.

From January: the European Parliament studies the text a posteriori

MEPs will therefore look into this free trade agreement when parliamentary session resumes in January. To prepare for the debates, the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, called a meeting with the leaders of the different political groups on December 28. “The Parliament regrets that the duration of the negotiations and this agreement reached at the last minute do not allow an in-depth study [du texte] before the end of the year, he said in a statement, quoted by Politico. Parliament will continue its work in the committees concerned and in plenary session before deciding whether to approve it at the start of the year. “

“Once the treaty is concluded, however, one can think that things will go quickly. It will take some time for debate, but it can be done in a day, there are emergency procedures”, underlines the specialist ATurélien Antoine in the columns of The cross.

The European Parliament cannot amend the text, only ratify or reject it, recalls BFMTV. In the event of a negative vote, trade relations between the EU and the UK would be governed by the rules of the World Trade Organization, which notably impose customs duties and administrative constraints.

David Sassoli nevertheless said the treaty would likely be approved, adding that MEPs “will act responsibly, to minimize disruption to citizens as much as possible and prevent chaos from a ‘no deal ‘“.